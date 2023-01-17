Republicans in One State Propose Ban on the Sale of Electric Vehicles by 2035

As California and other states have moved forward with a ban on the sale of new gas and diesel cars by 2035, Wyoming is taking the opposite approach.

GOP lawmakers in the state introduced a bill last week urging the legislature to ban the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035 to protect the oil and gas industry in the state.

“Since its invention, the gas-powered vehicle has enabled the state’s industries and businesses to engage in commerce and transport goods and resources more efficiently throughout the country,” the bill says. “Wyoming’s vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.”

The bill continues, “The proliferation of electric vehicles at the expense of gas-powered vehicles will have deleterious impacts on Wyoming’s communities and will be detrimental to Wyoming’s economy and the ability for the country to efficiently engage in commerce.”

Concerns about disposing of and recycling the used electric batteries are also raised in the text.

Republicans admit, however, that the resolution is symbolic and is meant to make a political statement, which was clear by the last line that directs the secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“One might even say tongue-in-cheek, but obviously it's a very serious issue that deserves some public discussion,” GOP state Sen. Brian Boner told the Cowboy State Daily.

“I'm interested in making sure that the solutions that some folks want to the so-called climate crisis are actually practical in real life,” he added. “I just don't appreciate when other states try to force technology that isn't ready.”

State Sen. Jim Anderson, who introduced the bill, also made clear he doesn’t “have a problem with electric vehicles at all.”

What he does take issue with is California banning petroleum vehicles, which over a dozen other states have followed suit.

Anderson told The Washington Post he introduced the resolution “just to get the message out that we’re not happy with the states that are outlawing our vehicles.”