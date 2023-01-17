Ex-Defense Official: I Signed Disinfo Letter on Hunter's Laptop But Knew Contents Were...
Joe Biden Just Penned His Own Impeachment
WaPo Columnist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal
Photos: FL National Guardsmen Patrol the Keys Amid Illegal Boat Landings
Republicans: There Is Too Much at Stake to Go Back to Square One
The Republican Party Must Adapt to Win
The Dumbest Thing Ever Said on Cable News
Biden's ESG Investment Rules Threaten Your Retirement Savings
Mission No. 1 for the US House of Representatives: U.S. National Security
Will US Attendees Oppose the WEF Plans for Global Tyranny in Davos?
Inside the LGBTQ Activist Pedophile Ring You Haven't Heard About: EXCLUSIVE
China Threat Not Only To Taiwan
The Rushed Defenses to Sec. Buttigieg's Mishandling of Various Crises Are Just Looking...
Such a Bill on 'White Supremacy' Could Only Come From a Member Like...
Tipsheet

Republicans in One State Propose Ban on the Sale of Electric Vehicles by 2035

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 17, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

As California and other states have moved forward with a ban on the sale of new gas and diesel cars by 2035, Wyoming is taking the opposite approach.

GOP lawmakers in the state introduced a bill last week urging the legislature to ban the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035 to protect the oil and gas industry in the state.

“Since its invention, the gas-powered vehicle has enabled the state’s industries and businesses to engage in commerce and transport goods and resources more efficiently throughout the country,” the bill says. “Wyoming’s vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.”

The bill continues, “The proliferation of electric vehicles at the expense of gas-powered vehicles will have deleterious impacts on Wyoming’s communities and will be detrimental to Wyoming’s economy and the ability for the country to efficiently engage in commerce.” 

Concerns about disposing of and recycling the used electric batteries are also raised in the text. 

Republicans admit, however, that the resolution is symbolic and is meant to make a political statement, which was clear by the last line that directs the secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

“One might even say tongue-in-cheek, but obviously it's a very serious issue that deserves some public discussion,” GOP state Sen. Brian Boner told the Cowboy State Daily.

“I'm interested in making sure that the solutions that some folks want to the so-called climate crisis are actually practical in real life,” he added. “I just don't appreciate when other states try to force technology that isn't ready.”

State Sen. Jim Anderson, who introduced the bill, also made clear he doesn’t “have a problem with electric vehicles at all.” 

What he does take issue with is California banning petroleum vehicles, which over a dozen other states have followed suit. 

Anderson told The Washington Post he introduced the resolution “just to get the message out that we’re not happy with the states that are outlawing our vehicles.” 

Tags: ELECTRIC CARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Inside the LGBTQ Activist Pedophile Ring You Haven't Heard About: EXCLUSIVE Mia Cathell
The Dumbest Thing Ever Said on Cable News Derek Hunter
WaPo Columnist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal Matt Vespa
Ex-Defense Official: I Signed Disinfo Letter on Hunter's Laptop But Knew Contents Were Real Matt Vespa
Such a Bill on 'White Supremacy' Could Only Come From a Member Like Sheila Jackson Lee Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden Just Penned His Own Impeachment Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Inside the LGBTQ Activist Pedophile Ring You Haven't Heard About: EXCLUSIVE Mia Cathell