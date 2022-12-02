A Return to Mask Mandates? There's More COVID Mess Coming Out of LA...
McConnell: By the Way, House Democrats Have Chosen a Conspiratorial Election Denier As...
19,000 Millionaires Collected $264 Million in COVID Unemployment Checks
'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet
November Jobs Report Sends Stock Futures Tumbling
McCarthy Signals GOP Plan to Investigate J6 Committee
Did Obama Really Just Say That About Biden?
US Women's Soccer Will Get Half of Men's World Cup Winnings for Doing...
With the 2022 Midterms Over, These Old Stories About Biden Are Resurfacing
A Letter to Christian Voters in Georgia
Soldiers Take an Oath to Defend America, Not a Rainbow Flag
In a Winter of Discontent, Americans Vote for the Status Quo
Elon Musk Should Tell EU Censors to Bugger Off
Do Better, Apple
Still Against the 'Dead Consensus'
Tipsheet

'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 02, 2022 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter chief Elon Musk has taken action against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper violated the social media platform’s rules.

Ye posted an image of a swastika inside a star of David, which went against Twitter’s rules on “incitement to violence.”

Responding to a Twitter user asking him to “FIX KANYE PLEASE,” Musk said the account will be suspended. 

“I tried my best,” Musk wrote. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” 

The post came after a wild interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones where West praised the Nazis, claimed Hitler did not kill 6 million Jews, and argued former President Obama was a Jewish president. As Matt detailed, the interview was “an endless stream of mental derangement.”  

He also did the interview wearing Balenciaga amid the company's BDSM/child pornography scandal, including the fashion designer’s bizarre face mask. 

The latest suspension comes after Ye’s account was locked in October for a number of antisemitic comments. He eventually returned in November.

Musk said he had nothing to do with those actions, however, indicating the team restored his account prior to the acquisition.  

In response to the lockout, Ye bought Parler, but that deal has now ended

“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” a Parler spokeswoman said in a statement. 

Tags: TWITTER ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Obama Really Just Say That About Biden? Leah Barkoukis
McConnell: By the Way, House Democrats Have Chosen a Conspiratorial Election Denier As Their New Leader Guy Benson
With the 2022 Midterms Over, These Old Stories About Biden Are Resurfacing Matt Vespa
US Women's Soccer Will Get Half of Men's World Cup Winnings for Doing Nothing Spencer Brown
November Jobs Report Sends Stock Futures Tumbling Spencer Brown
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did Obama Really Just Say That About Biden? Leah Barkoukis