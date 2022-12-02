'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet

Twitter chief Elon Musk has taken action against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper violated the social media platform’s rules.

Ye posted an image of a swastika inside a star of David, which went against Twitter’s rules on “incitement to violence.”

Responding to a Twitter user asking him to “FIX KANYE PLEASE,” Musk said the account will be suspended.

“I tried my best,” Musk wrote. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

The post came after a wild interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones where West praised the Nazis, claimed Hitler did not kill 6 million Jews, and argued former President Obama was a Jewish president. As Matt detailed, the interview was “an endless stream of mental derangement.”

Alex Jones: "You're not Hitler. You're not a Nazi."



Ye: "Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler." pic.twitter.com/xZtjq18dm6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2022

He also did the interview wearing Balenciaga amid the company's BDSM/child pornography scandal, including the fashion designer’s bizarre face mask.

Kanye West is wearing a bunch of Balenciaga drip at his interview with Alex Jones, including the mask. This can't be anything but purposeful. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 1, 2022

Why is everyone surprised by Kanye wearing a mask on InfoWars?



Have you all forgotten what his wife wore to the Met, and her relationship with #Balenciaga.



Connect the dots. pic.twitter.com/CpfT1i5Xox — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 1, 2022

The latest suspension comes after Ye’s account was locked in October for a number of antisemitic comments. He eventually returned in November.

Musk said he had nothing to do with those actions, however, indicating the team restored his account prior to the acquisition.

In response to the lockout, Ye bought Parler, but that deal has now ended.

“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” a Parler spokeswoman said in a statement.