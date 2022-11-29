Kardashian's Balenciaga Statement Sparks Outrage: 'It's Not Difficult to Draw the Line at Child Porn'

After nearly a week of silence on the Balenciaga scandal, Kim Kardashian finally released a statement about the campaigns that drew widespread backlash for featuring toddlers posing with BDSM teddy bears and a separate shoot that pictured a Supreme Court case involving child pornography.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” said Kardashian, who has been an ambassador for the high-end fashion designer.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

She said she’s “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga, “basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Social media users blasted the “weak statement.”

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian issues weak statement - refuses to denounce Balenciaga, signals she will continue to work with them pic.twitter.com/vhih6AjAeV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2022

It only took 6 days for @kimkardashian to not actually condemn Balenciaga for child pornography because although she was disgusted and outraged— money is money and sometimes you gotta let child pornography fly for free clothes and money.



Or something. https://t.co/BUa0CKHC3C — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye over a MAGA hat, but she’s trying to work it out with the pedophiles at Balenciaga. https://t.co/BFvf2wV2S3 — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) November 28, 2022

Cut ties completely or you're full of shit, Kim.



You are very obviously kicking the ball down the road so you can continue your business relationship with them once this blows over.



It's not difficult to draw the line at child porn, and your inability to do so is telling. — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) November 28, 2022

I respect Kim Kardashian as a businesswoman, but there is no amount of free clothing, money, or fashion shows worth supporting a brand that sexually exploits children.



Kim—

You are a billionaire. You have FOUR children. You are better than this (I hope). Balenciaga is done. 🚮 https://t.co/lEjVpv08mq — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 28, 2022

They cut ties with your husband but not this lady who makes their adds pic.twitter.com/XPL3qev8Gj — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

Balenciaga pulled the campaigns from all platforms after the backlash, apologizing in a statement "for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused."

The company said its plush bears shouldn't have been pictured with children and regarding the photo with the Supreme Court case, Balenciaga said the items were "unapproved."

On Friday, the company took legal action against against production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for including the Supreme Court decision in one of its ads.

“As a result of Defendants’ misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision,” the court papers say. “Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.”