Tipsheet

Kardashian's Balenciaga Statement Sparks Outrage: 'It's Not Difficult to Draw the Line at Child Porn'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 29, 2022 9:00 AM
Dan Steinberg

After nearly a week of silence on the Balenciaga scandal, Kim Kardashian finally released a statement about the campaigns that drew widespread backlash for featuring toddlers posing with BDSM teddy bears and a separate shoot that pictured a Supreme Court case involving child pornography. 

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” said Kardashian, who has been an ambassador for the high-end fashion designer. 

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

She said she’s “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga, “basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Social media users blasted the “weak statement.”

Balenciaga pulled the campaigns from all platforms after the backlash, apologizing in a statement "for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused." 

The company said its plush bears shouldn't have been pictured with children and regarding the photo with the Supreme Court case, Balenciaga said the items were "unapproved." 

On Friday, the company took legal action against against production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for including the Supreme Court decision in one of its ads. 

“As a result of Defendants’ misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision,” the court papers say. “Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.”

