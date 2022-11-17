Dem Senator Doubles Down on Threat Against Musk
Tipsheet

Dem Senator Doubles Down on Threat Against Musk

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 17, 2022 8:00 AM
Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) doubled down on his threat against Elon Musk days after the Twitter chief mocked him on the platform.

As Townhall previously reported, Markey gave a Washington Post reporter the green light to impersonate him on the platform to highlight the company's problems with its new premium service that allows those paying $8 per month to get a blue check mark, among other features.  After sending the billionaire an angry letter demanding answers, Musk followed up with a couple of jabs.

 That didn’t sit well with the senator, who responded with a threat.

He's now doubling down. In an interview with MSNBC, Markey said "guardrails" have to be put up at the social media company and if they're not, Twitter "will pay a price..." 

As critics pointed out, it's Markey and Democrat lawmakers like him that are the problem. 


