'Dems Need a Miracle:' Latest Counts Show Republicans Likely Poised to Win Back...
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been...
Dem Senator Threatens Musk After the Twitter Chief Mocks Him
These Major Midterm Races Still Haven't Been Called
Here's Where the Arizona Race For Governor Stands
Did the Midterms Leave Anyone Else Feeling Like A Storm is Brewing and...
Can You Say Titanic?
Red Future
If There Was Voter Fraud, Such Claims Won’t Get Anywhere in the Courts
Let’s Talk About Trump
A Reflection On Election 2022
I'll Scratch Your Candidate If You Scratch Mine
A Look Back At the Game Film
When Voting Was Easy
GOP Can Court New Voters By Championing Freelancing
Tipsheet

Dem Senator Threatens Musk After the Twitter Chief Mocks Him

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 14, 2022 7:00 AM
Jacquelyn Martin

Twitter Chief Elon Musk responded to Democrat Sen. Ed Markey’s complaints about the problem of impersonation on the social media giant now that anyone could get a blue check mark for $8 per month under its premium service, Twitter Blue. 

In a letter to Musk, Markey demanded answers after a Washington Post reporter was able to impersonate him under the handle @realedmarkey, claiming the billionaire is “putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation.” He demanded responses to his questions by Nov. 25, 2002 [sic].

Washington Post reporter Geoffrey Fowler impersonated Markey and comedienne Blaire Erskine to highlight Twitter Blue’s vulnerabilities, after which applications for the new service were put on hold.

In response, Musk suggested it’s because Markey’s “real account sounds like a parody.”

And the senator's masked profile picture didn't help. 

Musk's attitude towards Markey's angry letter prompted the far-left to issue a warning to the entrepreneur, which comes after President Biden threatened that the billionaire's relationships are "worth being looked at."

The Twitter chief seemed unfazed. 

Markey didn't appreciate Musk's responses to him, however, so he then threatened Musk "fix" his companies "or Congress will." 


Tags: TWITTER ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter
Here's Where the Arizona Race For Governor Stands Katie Pavlich
'Dems Need a Miracle:' Latest Counts Show Republicans Likely Poised to Win Back the House Guy Benson
Mc-BYE!!! Kevin McCullough
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been Called Leah Barkoukis
There’s Plenty Of GOP Blame To Go Around, But One Person Deserves More Than Others Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter