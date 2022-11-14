A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been Called

Republican incumbent Rep. David Schweikert held onto his seat, defeating his Democrat opponent Jevin Hodge in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

Schweikert gained the lead after votes from Maricopa County were updated on Sunday evening.

Decision Desk HQ projects Rep. David Schweikert (R) wins re-election to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.#DecisionMade: 10:01pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKADtzf pic.twitter.com/7MHebQY0VX — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 14, 2022

The results are a blow to Democrats hoping to hold on to a narrow House majority, according to Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of The Cook Political Report.

Huge blow to Dems in #AZ01 and their House chances overall. https://t.co/DxyOyaoCex — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 14, 2022

KEY HOLD: Incumbent David Schweikert (R) defeats Jevin Hodge (D) in Arizona's 1st Congressional. This is critical win for the GOP as it is now looking more and more certain the party will recapture the House majority. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 14, 2022

Republican David Schweikert pulled into the lead in Arizona's First District in the latest results from Maricopa County.

It's a district that's all but essential to the narrow Democratic path to retaining control of the House. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 14, 2022

The results from Arizona's 1st Congressional District plus the GOP victory in the state's 6th Congressional District, where Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated Democrat Kirsten Engel for the vacant seat, are a promising sign for Republicans.

Between #AZ01, #AZ06 and #CA41, Dems' dreams of holding the House majority probably died tonight. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 14, 2022

Decision Desk HQ, Townhall's election partner, has not called California's 41st Congressional District yet, which Wasserman references, though incumbent GOP Rep. Ken Calvert holds the lead.

Republicans need to reach 218 seats to secure a House majority.



