Border Crisis: How Many Has Been Able to Avoid Apprehension in Only One...
Is Twitter Finally Fact-Checking Biden?
Kanye's Antisemitism Matters
Donald Trump Continues to Hint That His Announcement on 2024 Run Is Coming
Why Is NIH Conducting 'Monkeypox Virus Enhancement' Experiments?
Biblical: How We Know the Red Wave Building in Florida Is Going to...
Trans Activist Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting a Minor
POLITICO, Cook Political Report Signal Even More of a Red Wave
Last Jobs Report Before Election Day Shows Damage of Biden Policies
A Disgrace to the Historical Profession
Oprah Announces Which Candidate She's Endorsing in Pennsylvania Senate Race
Amid Mass Layoff Announcement, Twitter Temporarily Locks Employees Out of Buildings, Syste...
NC Dem Candidate Pulls Ads Featuring GOP Opponent's Home After Shot Fired at...
Two Dem Strongholds Report Huge Early Vote Numbers...for Republicans
If Virginia Could Flip Republican, Other States Can Flip Too
Tipsheet

NC Dem Candidate Pulls Ads Featuring GOP Opponent's Home After Shot Fired at His Parents' Residence

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 04, 2022 7:00 AM

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place last month at the home belonging to the parents of North Carolina GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan.

Someone reportedly shot into the home from the woods behind the property, and while no injuries were reported, the bullet entered only a “few feet” away from where Harrigan's young children were sleeping at the time.

The event comes in the midst of a fairly negative campaign between the two NC-14 candidates, with Harrigan recently challenging [Democrat state Sen. Jeff] Jackson to a debate in an open letter and Jackson questioning Harrigan’s residency in NC-14. While residency in the district is not required for congressional races, some voters consider it a negative if a candidate resides outside.

Tensions are high across the country, as well, with less than a week left until Election Day. This incident is just one in a pattern of recent attacks involving other elected officials, candidates, and their families, notably the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi; a shooting at New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s home; and a reported assault of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc of New Hampshire at a campaign event Nov. 2. (The Carolina Journal)

 A former Green Beret, Harrigan said the threat would not deter him.

Soon after the tweet, the Jackson campaigned pulled an ad that featured Harrigan’s own home—not his parents’ house where the shooting took place—out of “an abundance of caution.”

"We fully support law enforcement as they investigate this incident and believe any wrongdoing should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Campaign Spokesperson Tommy Cromie told WCCB-TV. "We at Team Jackson pulled our ad in an abundance of caution and concern, but to be clear, the home involved in the incident has never been featured in any of our advertising." 

No arrests have been made in the incident, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Tags: GOP NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Two Dem Strongholds Report Huge Early Vote Numbers...for Republicans Matt Vespa
Biblical: How We Know the Red Wave Building in Florida Is Going to Be Breathtaking Guy Benson
POLITICO, Cook Political Report Signal Even More of a Red Wave Rebecca Downs
Is Twitter Finally Fact-Checking Biden? Mia Cathell
Meddling Dems Gave Us Some Tremendous GOP Nominees Derek Hunter
A Disgrace to the Historical Profession Mark Lewis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Two Dem Strongholds Report Huge Early Vote Numbers...for Republicans Matt Vespa