NC Dem Candidate Pulls Ads Featuring GOP Opponent's Home After Shot Fired at His Parents' Residence

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place last month at the home belonging to the parents of North Carolina GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan.

Someone reportedly shot into the home from the woods behind the property, and while no injuries were reported, the bullet entered only a “few feet” away from where Harrigan's young children were sleeping at the time.

The event comes in the midst of a fairly negative campaign between the two NC-14 candidates, with Harrigan recently challenging [Democrat state Sen. Jeff] Jackson to a debate in an open letter and Jackson questioning Harrigan’s residency in NC-14. While residency in the district is not required for congressional races, some voters consider it a negative if a candidate resides outside. Tensions are high across the country, as well, with less than a week left until Election Day. This incident is just one in a pattern of recent attacks involving other elected officials, candidates, and their families, notably the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi; a shooting at New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s home; and a reported assault of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc of New Hampshire at a campaign event Nov. 2. (The Carolina Journal)

A former Green Beret, Harrigan said the threat would not deter him.

Jeff Jackson’s politics lead to rising inflation, economic ruin, & rampant crime–including political violence. My mission is a better economy, less inflation & safe streets. A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission.https://t.co/HXGO2SdK5f — PatHarriganNC (@PatHarriganNC) November 3, 2022

Soon after the tweet, the Jackson campaigned pulled an ad that featured Harrigan’s own home—not his parents’ house where the shooting took place—out of “an abundance of caution.”

"We fully support law enforcement as they investigate this incident and believe any wrongdoing should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Campaign Spokesperson Tommy Cromie told WCCB-TV. "We at Team Jackson pulled our ad in an abundance of caution and concern, but to be clear, the home involved in the incident has never been featured in any of our advertising."

No arrests have been made in the incident, according to the Hickory Police Department.