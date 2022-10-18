There Is One Biden Democrats Want

With President Biden's average approval rating hovering in the low 40s, Democrats have distanced themselves from appearing with the commander-in-chief on the campaign trail. Those in competitive races, such as Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, have taken part in verbal gymnastics trying to explain why they don't want to show up at Biden's events when he's in their state or have the 46th president stumping alongside them. And it's no wonder when polls show 75 percent of Democratic voters don't want Biden to run again. But that doesn't necessarily mean the name "Biden" is completely toxic.
According to The New York Times, no one is more sought out for events than First Lady Jill Biden.
Dr. Biden has become a lifeline for candidates trying to draw attention and money but not the baggage that an appearance with her husband would bring. According to a senior White House official, she is the most requested surrogate in the administration.
“She does not offend people in a way that a president can because she’s much less polarizing and political,” said Michael LaRosa, a communications strategist and her former press secretary. “It’s why she was sent all over rural Iowa and New Hampshire during the campaign and why she can go places now that the president can’t.” […]
Her presence is not just a morale boost for Democrats in close races: She is a fund-raising draw who appeals to grass roots supporters, and people are more likely to donate if she’s asking, according to a spokeswoman who works for the Democratic National Committee who was not authorized to speak publicly. Her events, emails, text messages and mailings have drawn millions of dollars for Democrats. (NYT)
The first lady has traveled to 40 states so far, and her schedule as the midterms inch closer has been nonstop.
But it's not all sunshine and rainbows for the first lady. During an appearance at the Eagles game on Sunday, the first lady was met with loud boos (in deep blue Philadelphia, no less) and FJB chants.