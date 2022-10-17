Why Jill Biden Should Stop Going to Eagles Games

The New York Giants are 5-1. We beat the Baltimore Ravens yesterday—Big Blue is second in the NFC East, and playoff talk is engulfing the Big Apple. Also, the New York Jets rolled into Lambeau Field and delivered a devastating air strike that stunned future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers are in trouble, but we’re not talking about that or the Giants making the playoffs. Let’s take it one game at a time on that one—but we are talking about last night’s Sunday Night Football game, where the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles beat the perpetually overrated Dallas Cowboys. First Lady Jill Biden was in attendance, and whoever thought this would be a good photo opportunity for the White House deserved to be fired because she got the Philly treatment: a showering of loud boos and “f**k Joe Biden” chants.

Jill Biden booed loudly by fans at an Eagles game in Philly.



Not only is Pennsylvania her home state, but Philadelphia is about as deep blue as it gets.



Yet we're told Joe Biden got more votes than any other presidential candidate in history! 🤔pic.twitter.com/9II7qwoO1E — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) October 17, 2022

Some have noted that you should just roll with the punches here because Eagles fans are a special breed who also happen to boo everything. They hurled expletives and hatred at Santa Claus—the days of the 700-level at the old Veteran’s Stadium are legendary regarding the section’s bizarre antics and overall hostility. There was ‘Eagles Court’ at the old stadium—are we shocked that Philly fans booed the woman who is probably acting as the president of the United States since her husband is invalid?

Then again, everyone feels the pinch of the economic recession and the high inflation. While most aren’t political junkies, because most people are sane, they can open a newspaper or scour the Internet to find out who is in charge and place rightful blame. At the same time, the parking lot at the Linc was probably opened around 3 PM, so the alcohol was flowing five hours before kickoff. Drunk fans would boo Jesus Christ if given the opportunity.