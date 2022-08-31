Why Nikki Haley Is Vowing to 'Throw a Grenade' at NY Attorney General

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said she knows who leaked her organization’s donor list to the press and plans to “throw a grenade” in response.

Politico recently published a list of anonymous donors to her nonprofit group, Stand for America, and on the last page there appears a “stamp” from the New York Attorney General’s Office.

“That office leaked it to the press,” the former South Carolina governor said on Fox News. “And so now we are basically saying we’re not going to cry about this or whine about this, we’re going to fight this. We are filing a lawsuit against the New York state attorney general’s office and going to [Attorney General Merrick] Garland and saying it is a tax crime and want him to investigate that office.”

She vowed the “lawlessness” will not go unchecked.

“The idea that New York State Attorney General can violate state law, can turn around and violate federal tax law, I mean, there is no excuse whatsoever for this lawlessness, and that’s what we are seeing coming out of these liberal government entities that decide they’ll decide who needs to be blown up and who doesn’t,” she said. “Well, you know, we are not going to throw cotton balls at them, we’re going to throw a grenade and we’re going to make sure they know enough is enough.”