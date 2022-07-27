Joe Biden

The Question Progressive Rep Cori Bush Doesn't Want to Answer About Biden

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 7:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Members of The Squad are having a hard time answering whether they believe President Biden should run again.

Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dodged the question, saying she’s most focused on preserving the Democrats’ House majority and that “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” regarding the president. 

Now. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) won’t throw her support behind the president, either.

When a reporter from St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK asked whether she’d like to see Biden run for a second term, Bush stated several times, “I don’t want to answer that question.” 


 “It’s an easy question,” political editor Mark Maxwell pointed out. “You know, it’s not going to take long. Do you want to see Joe Biden run?”

“I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not — yeah, I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush stated. 

“OK,” the reporter responded.

“I mean, he’s the president, he has the right to run for a second term, absolutely,” Bush added. “But I don’t — I don’t wanna — I’d rather you not do that, answer the question.”

She was then escorted to another event, ending the interview. 

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College survey, 64 percent of Democratic voters say they would prefer a new candidate in the 2024 presidential campaign. 

Bush is facing a primary challenge from Missouri state Sen. Steve Roberts, who responded to the interview by throwing his full support behind Biden. “I’m curious to know who Rep. Bush intends on supporting,” he said. 

