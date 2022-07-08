What Shinzo Abe's Assassin Told Police After Shooting

The man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign event on Friday was arrested shortly after the incident and told police he was “dissatisfied” with him.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who remained at the scene, said he “aimed to kill,” according to NHK. "It is not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs."

NHK reports that suspect Tetsuya Yamagami arrested at the scene said he was "dissatisfied with former Prime Minister Abe and aimed to kill him," he said, "It is not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs."https://t.co/q7vA3Sz2Iu — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) July 8, 2022

The suspect, who previously worked for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, reportedly used a homemade doubled barreled "shotgun," as shown below. After missing on the first shot, witnesses said the second bullet struck the country’s longest serving prime minister from behind. Doctors were unable to stop the excessive bleeding and he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

The first bullet did not hit Abe; he turned around to look back at the gunman after hearing the bullet, and was hit by second bullet in his chest & neck, Nara police said.

Doctors said there were 2 wounds in his neck/chest area. — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 8, 2022

One more detail: Nara police found out about Abe coming yesterday evening, so security was prepared last minute. They declined to expand on the type of security present, saying it's a part of the investigation. — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) July 8, 2022

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the shooting was a “heinous,” “barbaric and malicious” act that is “absolutely unforgivable” and one which also attacked “the foundation of democracy.”

While more details about the attacker’s motive are unclear, Kishida said the proximity to the nation’s upcoming elections and during a campaign event “cannot be ignored.”

Tributes to Abe poured in from world leaders.

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.



His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.



The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse. — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2022

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have yet to issue a statement, though an unnamed White House official said, "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan."

This post has been updated to include additional information on this breaking news story.