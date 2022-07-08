Shinzo Abe

What Shinzo Abe's Assassin Told Police After Shooting

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 08, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP

The man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign event on Friday was arrested shortly after the incident and told police he was “dissatisfied” with him.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who remained at the scene, said he “aimed to kill,” according to NHK. "It is not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs."

The suspect, who previously worked for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, reportedly used a homemade doubled barreled "shotgun," as shown below. After missing on the first shot, witnesses said the second bullet struck the country’s longest serving prime minister from behind. Doctors were unable to stop the excessive bleeding and he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. local time. 

 

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the shooting was a “heinous,” “barbaric and malicious” act that is “absolutely unforgivable” and one which also attacked “the foundation of democracy.”

While more details about the attacker’s motive are unclear, Kishida said the proximity to the nation’s upcoming elections and during a campaign event “cannot be ignored.” 

Tributes to Abe poured in from world leaders. 

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have yet to issue a statement, though an unnamed White House official said, "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan." 

This post has been updated to include additional information on this breaking news story.

