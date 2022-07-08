Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Gravely Wounded in Assassination Attempt

Source: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot by an apparent lone assassin at a campaign event in Nara, Japan some 20 miles east of Osaka on Friday morning ahead of elections taking place in the country on Sunday.

News of the shooting quickly spread, and reports have grown increasingly grave. According to Japanese outlet NHK, Abe was "sent to a hospital" after being shot in the chest from behind while showing "no vital signs" while he was being transported. 

An ambulance reportedly took Abe to a medevac helicopter which flew the former PM to Nara Medical University Hospital.

Videos shared to Twitter showed the scene of the campaign event following the attack.

Reporters at the stump speech relayed hearing "what sounded like two gunshots and saw Abe bleeding" before the apparent suspect, said to be a 42 year old local man, was taken into custody by authorities while still on the scene.

Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving PM from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, was stumping for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate around 11:30 local time Friday morning when the attack took place. No information on the shooter's motive was immediately reported. 

Tributes and calls for prayer on Abe's behalf poured in from around the world as leaders remembered his contributions as a fierce critic of the Chinese Communist Party and work to partner with free nations against totalitarian states.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

