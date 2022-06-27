Democrats Continue Rejecting the Supreme Court's Legitimacy

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe and Casey in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, Democratic rejection of the high court intensified.
“I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act? Fight back and expand the Court now,” tweeted Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).
Again, I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act? Fight back and expand the Court now.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022
More calls to expand the Supreme Court came from other progressives.
This far-right Supreme Court has ended reproductive freedom as we know it. We must expand the Court ???? pic.twitter.com/PFsKWDIkCk— Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) June 24, 2022
As we fight to make abortion legal at the federal level, I continue to reject the legitimacy of such an undemocratic institution.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 24, 2022
Expand the court.
- Restrain judicial review— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2022
- Expand the court
- Clinics on federal lands
- Expand education and access to Plan C
- Repeal Hyde
- Hold floor votes codifying Griswold, Obergefell, Lawrence, Loving, etc
- Vote on Escobar’s bill protecting clinics
We can do it!
We can at least TRY
The left also challenged the Court's legitimacy.
The Supreme Court has "burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had" with their ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells @MarthaRaddatz.— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 26, 2022
"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it.” https://t.co/OYumwDfET9 pic.twitter.com/2KeCuPXXcY
AOC on Meet the Press: "What I believe that the president and the Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of Roe, this is a crisis of our democracy ... this is a crisis of legitimacy and President Biden must address that" pic.twitter.com/CGB3tBSPFx— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2022
USA TODAY's Monday front page: "Court's legitimacy in question after ruling" pic.twitter.com/PemwG5pltH— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 27, 2022
The statements come after Democrats previously voiced their objections to the Court after its landmark ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.