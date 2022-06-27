Democrats Continue Rejecting the Supreme Court's Legitimacy

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe and Casey in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, Democratic rejection of the high court intensified.

“I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act? Fight back and expand the Court now,” tweeted Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

Again, I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act? Fight back and expand the Court now. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022

More calls to expand the Supreme Court came from other progressives.

This far-right Supreme Court has ended reproductive freedom as we know it. We must expand the Court ???? pic.twitter.com/PFsKWDIkCk — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) June 24, 2022

As we fight to make abortion legal at the federal level, I continue to reject the legitimacy of such an undemocratic institution.



Expand the court. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 24, 2022

- Restrain judicial review

- Expand the court

- Clinics on federal lands

- Expand education and access to Plan C

- Repeal Hyde

- Hold floor votes codifying Griswold, Obergefell, Lawrence, Loving, etc

- Vote on Escobar’s bill protecting clinics



We can do it!

We can at least TRY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2022

The left also challenged the Court's legitimacy.

The Supreme Court has "burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had" with their ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells @MarthaRaddatz.



"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it.” https://t.co/OYumwDfET9 pic.twitter.com/2KeCuPXXcY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 26, 2022

AOC on Meet the Press: "What I believe that the president and the Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of Roe, this is a crisis of our democracy ... this is a crisis of legitimacy and President Biden must address that" pic.twitter.com/CGB3tBSPFx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2022

USA TODAY's Monday front page: "Court's legitimacy in question after ruling" pic.twitter.com/PemwG5pltH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 27, 2022

The statements come after Democrats previously voiced their objections to the Court after its landmark ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.