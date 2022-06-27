Supreme Court

Democrats Continue Rejecting the Supreme Court's Legitimacy

Posted: Jun 27, 2022
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe and Casey in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, Democratic rejection of the high court intensified. 

“I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act? Fight back and expand the Court now,” tweeted Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA).

More calls to expand the Supreme Court came from other progressives.

The left also challenged the Court's legitimacy.

The statements come after Democrats previously voiced their objections to the Court after its landmark ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. 

