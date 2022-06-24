Supreme Court

Democrats Are Already Rejecting the Supreme Court's Legitimacy

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ahead of the pending decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, Democrats are already questioning and, in some cases, rejecting the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.  

As Rebecca reported Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether President Biden will accept the decision as legitimate, referring to the leak showing the Court overturning Roe v. Wade. She wouldn’t say yes—but explained the White House is “certainly going to respond” and left it at that.

Other Democrats were more open about challenging the legitimacy of the Court.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann said “it has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States,” and suggested New York should ignore the landmark ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) was equally upset about Thursday’s ruling, noting the “far-right Court has gone out of its way to expand the Second Amendment and undermine public safety, while shrinking the Fifth Amendment and taking away Miranda rights. We cannot allow this overtly political Court to stand in the way of our safety. Expand the Court.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) blasted the Court's Second Amendment ruling as "shameful" and argued, along with other progressives, that it's already facing a "legitimacy crisis."

Others already wrote off the Court's legitimacy at this point.

All this was in response to Bruen. Expect much more to come after Dobbs.

