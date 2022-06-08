LGBT
VIP

Your Tax Dollars Helped Sponsor a Drag Show for Kids in DC

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Your Tax Dollars Helped Sponsor a Drag Show for Kids in DC

Source: AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Since the start of "Pride Month," concerning videos have been shared on social media of parents bringing their young children to drag shows at gay bars. In some cases, the kids have actively participated, dancing along or giving them money. In response, some state lawmakers plan to draft legislation to protect kids from "inappropriate sexual content by adults." 

"The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Texas State Rep. Brian Slaton wrote in a statement. “I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids. I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events." 

While what happened in Texas is bad, it's perhaps more disturbing that taxpayer dollars were used by the Smithsonian American Art Museum to host a "Pride Family Day" that included an "age appropriate" drag show.

The event Saturday encouraged families with young children to march outside the art museum in Washington with D.C.’s Different Drummers, a band made up of LGBTQ musicians; to “enjoy a dance party” hosted by an LGBTQ+ advocate and DJ; and to observe a “lip-sync drag show” hosted by four drag queens labeled “some of D.C.’s best performers.”  

The art museum also encouraged families with young children to remain active throughout June by using its “Family Pride Zone” website, which offers Pride-inspired crafts, coloring sheets, and videos featuring drag queens and LGBTQ DJs. 

Jay Richards, director of The Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family, told The Daily Signal, “It is absurd to refer to a drag queen show as ‘age appropriate’ for 3- to 5-year-olds.”

"A drag queen, by definition, is a man dressed up in an extreme and hypersexualized stereotype of a woman. It’s hard to imagine what parents would want to expose their children to men painted in “woman-face.” And to add insult to injury, this is sponsored by a public institution supported with our tax dollars."

Added Jared Eckert, a research assistant with Heritage’s DeVos Center:

"The taxpayer-funded Smithsonian event is just the latest attempt to infect young minds with harmful gender ideology. Despite the event’s advertisement, there is no case in which adult performers are ‘age appropriate’ for kids. Now more than ever, we need … amendments to stop federal dollars from promoting harmful ideology in any of its forms." (The Daily Signal)

The first image shows an ad with the drag queens at the "family friendly" event. 

This isn't the first time taxpayer funds have been used to bring drag queens around kids. 

And some Democratic state lawmakers openly discuss the possibility of forcing "Drag Queen 101" on schoolchildren. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Philly Democrat Pleads Guilty to Illegally Stuffing the Ballot Box
Katie Pavlich
DeSantis Tops Trump in Conservative Straw Poll But There's Something Unsettling About It
Matt Vespa

Mom Torches 'Delusional' Dems in Congress for Pushing New Gun Control Bills
Spencer Brown

NYT Op-Ed on Inflation Shows Why No One Can Stand Environmentalists
Matt Vespa
Biden's Executive Order on Solar Panels Is Already Backfiring
Katie Pavlich

CNN Panel on Gun Control Goes Completely Off the Rails
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular