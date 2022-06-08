California Democrat Has a Sick Response to Texas Lawmaker Wanting to Protect Kids From Drag Shows

A California Democrat responded to a Texas lawmaker’s plan to protect children from drag shows by vowing to introduce legislation that would force “Drag Queen 101” on K-12 schoolchildren.

“Drag shows are no place for a child,” Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton tweeted. “I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege.”

Slaton’s comment comes after a number of videos circulated over the weekend showing parents taking young children to gay bars to watch drag shows, and in some cases participate in them.

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said in a statement.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener responded to Slaton’s tweet by saying it gave him an idea for a new piece of legislation.

“Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum,” said the gay lawmaker, who represents San Francisco. “Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”

Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement. https://t.co/Sogz2Ag8jV — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 7, 2022

While it’s unclear whether Wiener is serious about the legislation, he has introduced radical items in the past, such as SB 145, which “would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”

Aren’t you the guy that sponsored a bill that relaxes sex offender registry requirements for sodomy and other acts with minors to end "discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry?”



You should tread lightly with jokes like this, sir. — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 7, 2022