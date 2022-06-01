White House Cleans Up Biden's Position on Banning Handguns

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Biden does not support a ban on handguns.

The clarification comes after the president made eyebrow-raising remarks about guns on Memorial Day when he told reporters “a 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body."

Biden then claimed "there's simply no rational basis for [high-caliber weapons] in terms of thinking about self-protection, hunting."

"The 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body." - President Joe Biden



Fox News's Peter Doocy sought to understand whether, then, he'd support a measure similar to the legislation Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advanced that puts a "national freeze on handguns."

Jean-Pierre made clear he only intends to target semi-automatic sporting rifles.

"He supports a ban on sales of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and expanded background checks to keep guns out of dangerous hands," she said. "He does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns."

She said he will consider what type of executive action he can take but that Congress needs to move on gun control.

"He wants to make sure there's action," Jean-Pierre said. "The president has made this one of his priorities from the first day that he walked into this administration and now he's calling on Congress to act."