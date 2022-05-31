Trudeau Introduces the Most Aggressive Gun Control Measures 'in a Generation'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday introduced strict new gun control measures that completely caps “the market for handguns.”

"What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada," Trudeau said at a press conference.

"We recognize that the vast majority of gun owners use them safely and in accordance with the law, but other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives."

In case you missed it: We introduced legislation earlier today that, if passed in Parliament, will further strengthen Canada’s gun control laws. For more on what that means and why we’re taking these steps, watch this video and click this link: https://t.co/BYcdjI2mHe pic.twitter.com/2slVfkm6gY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 31, 2022

If the bill passes, the government is also hoping to set up a buyback program for “assault style” weapons, which were banned two years ago.

"The first AR-15s and other assault style firearms will start to be bought back by the end of this year," said Canadian Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino. "It's going to be hard, but we're going to get it done."

He called the measure Canada’s "most significant action on gun violence in a generation."

The government also said in a news release that it would require magazines for long guns to be changed so they can't carry more than five rounds. Sales of large-capacity magazines would be banned. It also would increase the maximum penalty for offences under the law, such as illegally owning, acquiring or manufacturing a firearm, from 10 years imprisonment to 14. (CBC)

Canada’s action on gun control comes after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.

In response to the shooting, Trudeau said that Canadians are "remarkably united" when it comes to wanting to see less gun violence in their country, according to CBC.