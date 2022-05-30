Guns

Biden's Latest Comment Just Gave Up the Left's Endgame on Gun Control

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 30, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP

President Biden raised eyebrows on Monday when he spoke about what he considers sensible restrictions on "high-caliber weapons" in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week.  

The president recalled visiting a trauma hospital in New York, where he explained doctors showed him X-rays of gunshot wounds that were caused by different firearms. 

“They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life,” Biden told reporters outside of the White House. “A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body."

He went on to claim "there's simply no rational basis for [high-caliber weapons] in terms of thinking about self-protection, hunting."


So while most Democrats have targeted what they call "assault weapons" in the wake of the mass shooting, Biden appears to be setting his sights on handguns, too, which isn't the first time he's singled out one of the most popular firearms in America.

He also repeated a false claim about the Second Amendment and cannons. 

"The Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed," Biden said. "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it."

The Washington Post has previously given him four Pinocchios for this claim, noting that no federal law existed about which types of weapons private citizens could own.

The New Normal Is Failure
Kurt Schlichter

“Some readers might think this is a relatively inconsequential flub. But we disagree,” The Washington Post wrote last year. “Every U.S. president has a responsibility to get American history correct, especially when he’s using a supposed history lesson in service of a political objective. The president’s push for more gun restrictions is an important part of his political platform, so he undercuts his cause when he cites faux facts.

"Moreover, Biden has already been fact-checked on this claim — and it’s been deemed false," fact checker Glenn Kessler continued. "We have no idea where he conjured up this notion about a ban on cannon ownership in the early days of the Republic, but he needs to stop making this claim.

