Florida Announces Program That Brings Homeownership Within Reach For People in These 'Critical Professions'

With housing prices through the roof and interest rates going up, homeownership has never been so out-of-reach, especially for first-time homeowners. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken action to change that for the state's "hometown heroes."

On Monday, the Republican governor backed a $100 million program that helps those working in more than 50 critical professions, such as police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and more.

"The program is geared to expanding on Florida's existing housing programs to reach critical workers and those who have served our country," according to the governor's office.

DeSantis also plans to support more than $360 million for affordable housing in the 2022-2023 budget.

"Florida's booming real estate market has begun to price out our hometown heroes from living in the communities in which they serve," said state Senator Ed Hooper. "That is why I filed this bill, to help our hometown heroes accomplish the American dream of owning a home. These workers are incredibly courageous and, throughout the pandemic, they have kept us safe, cared for our families and educated our children. I think it's extremely important to give them the assistance to purchase a home given the sacrifices they make every day."

Florida Housing received $100 million from the state Legislature this year to establish and administer the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program. This program will aid essential community workers in 50 different eligible professions with down payment and closing cost assistance to help first-time, income-qualified homebuyers purchase a primary residence in the communities they serve. Funds will be available to reserve starting June 1, which coincides with National Homeownership Month. This occasion celebrates the value that owning a home brings to families, communities, and neighborhoods across America. (Governor's Office)

DeSantis said their contributions are valued in the state.

"Our hometown heroes are the backbone of Florida communities and making sure that they can afford to be homeowners is a great way to give back to them and support the future of the American Dream," DeSantis said.