Democrats Are Really in a Messaging Bind in Defense of Roe, as Newsom's Latest Tweet Shows

Posted: May 05, 2022 9:00 AM
Democrats Are Really in a Messaging Bind in Defense of Roe, as Newsom's Latest Tweet Shows

Conservative critics jumped on California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his confusing messaging on who can get pregnant.

In sharing a clip of him speaking out against the leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Newsom declared: “If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. This decision isn’t about strengthening families - it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose.”

Conservatives—confused, given that progressives have been telling us otherwise lately—had quite a few responses.

In addition to pregnant men emojis, progressives have been busy changing the language to erase women from the picture. Instead, the left now calls them "birthing people" or "pregnant people" who are capable of "chestfeeding." As Spencer reported, many Democrats have suddenly rediscovered what a woman is after the SCOTUS leak.

