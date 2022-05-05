Democrats Are Really in a Messaging Bind in Defense of Roe, as Newsom's Latest Tweet Shows

Conservative critics jumped on California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his confusing messaging on who can get pregnant.

In sharing a clip of him speaking out against the leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Newsom declared: “If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. This decision isn’t about strengthening families - it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose.”

Conservatives—confused, given that progressives have been telling us otherwise lately—had quite a few responses.

Governor Transphobe https://t.co/I23uYGYYim — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 5, 2022

It must be incredibly exhausting to be required to constantly remember which men can and which men can’t get pregnant. https://t.co/LG55A6vJDn — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 5, 2022

Lazy (and overused) talking point aside, it was just a few months ago when Democrats claimed it’s not just women who can get pregnant. https://t.co/96tcPLZC84 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 4, 2022

Gavin just admitted he’s either transphobic or that men can’t get pregnant. ?? These clowns are insane https://t.co/qqBdA06ayA — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 4, 2022

Then how do you explain THIS —> ?? https://t.co/AEk2yKcgMv — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 4, 2022

Ummm. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but men have periods and men can get pregnant. I didn’t make the rules, I’m just reminding you of your own. https://t.co/KciM9omRsH — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 4, 2022

Men can get pregnant you disgusting transphobe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 4, 2022

This is all so confusing. Can we get pregnant or not? pic.twitter.com/luYOWd5bO4 — David Lile (@DavidLile10) May 4, 2022

Oops pic.twitter.com/guJP6B7PTn — Sound the Battle Cry (@S_T_B_C_radio) May 4, 2022

In addition to pregnant men emojis, progressives have been busy changing the language to erase women from the picture. Instead, the left now calls them "birthing people" or "pregnant people" who are capable of "chestfeeding." As Spencer reported, many Democrats have suddenly rediscovered what a woman is after the SCOTUS leak.