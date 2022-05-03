Dems Rediscover What a Woman Is After SCOTUS Leak

Democrats, you know the people who championed the inability to define "woman" and replaced the term "mother" with "birthing person" in federal vernacular, have suddenly rediscovered what a woman is and at least part of what makes them unique — the ability to make another human.

It’s been just six weeks since Ketanji Brown Jackson was unwilling or unable to define “woman,” but suddenly the libs all know what that word means. — Learning to code (@jtLOL) May 3, 2022

After Democrats heralded their confirmation to the Supreme Court of a woman who said under oath she couldn't define "woman" because she's not a biologist, and on the heels of the Biden administration's decision to replace "mother" with "birthing person" in their budget request, they are now very, very (very) concerned about women after Monday's shocking SCOTUS leak that signaled an imminent end to Roe v. Wade.

From the House and Senate, unhinged calls came to nuke the legislative filibuster in order to protect women's health and preserve only a "woman's right to choose" for the "tens of millions of women" who they say need abortion to survive or participate in society:

If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too. #WHPA — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 3, 2022

As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.



I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) May 3, 2022

This is at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2022

There are no words.



To adequately describe a draft SCOTUS opinion outlawing the right to choose.



It’s devastating for the millions of women who will lose the right to make their health care decisions, thanks to a partisan court.



Congress must pass abortion protections. Now. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 3, 2022

Governors of liberal dystopias such as California abandoned their woke pretenses to say it will only protect women by protecting abortion:

NEW: We are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution.



We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves.



Women will remain protected here. https://t.co/WTUpfymLS0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

Even state Democrat parties called for reproductive rights to be protected, but only for women:

Our nation must be committed to protecting rights, not restricting them. Reports of an ideologically-driven SCOTUS, poised to take away women’s reproductive rights to make deeply personal healthcare decisions about abortion are alarming & dangerous news.https://t.co/H9BLA6us58 — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) May 3, 2022

And there were, of course, the usual unhinged Twitter libs ranting with apparently inadvertent distinctions between men and women, two groups which the left had previously assured us were identical with no notable differences.

MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES

MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES

MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES

MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES

MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES — John Knopf (@JohnKnopfPhotos) May 3, 2022

Fuck this illegitimate SCOTUS. Fuck the Republican party that enabled this. And if you don't care that this decision makes women second-class citizens, fuck you too. We don't have the luxury of time--we need to fight NOW. It's Democrats vs. Fascists in 2022. Vote accordingly. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) May 3, 2022

So, after engaging in an all-out assault to erase women as anything special or unique, Democrats have clearly all quickly become biologists or tipped their hand to show that their gender insanity is nothing more than empty partisan political posturing they use to pander to different groups of Americans.