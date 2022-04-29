The Head of Biden's 'Ministry of Truth' Has a Rather Troubling Social Media History

As if entrepreneur Elon Musk didn’t already have enough on his plate, the billionaire purchased Twitter this week in a $44 billion effort to bring back free speech. The left has been in a meltdown ever since the announcement, but the Biden administration is doing more than making noise about it. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that DHS is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to take on "misinformation" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. It will be headed up by Nina Jankowicz, who, as Spencer reported, believed Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

But that's not all. Since the Ministry of Truth was announced, many have scoured Jankowicz's social media history and found even more reasons to be troubled by her pick.

I saw it so you have to see it pic.twitter.com/zT4tvfSW1k — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) April 29, 2022

As with every other administration nominee, the Biden team clearly did not vet the social media of their new misinformation czar.



Or worse, they DID, and were like “yes this person doing #Resistance Disney parody songs should absolutely be in charge.”



pic.twitter.com/i9lhV1bp8X — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 29, 2022

Jankowicz is also known for forming a Harry Potter "wizard rock band" known as the Moaning Myrtles. pic.twitter.com/5OGpJMR56n — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2022

This is the most condescending explanation of Biden firing the Ukrainian prosecutor that I have ever heard, and she tops it off with: “Now you can get back to watching Netflix, Zoom happy hours, and washing your hands” (smirk) pic.twitter.com/L245QjsZIs — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

No one who puts scare quotes or refers mockingly to the word “freedom” should be in a position of power.



This is insane https://t.co/lLxwJ8Wj0s — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

While Jankowicz's posts are troubling, the bigger issue, of course, is that the Biden administration is creating a "Ministry of Truth" at all.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has demanded it be dissolved.

???? INBOX —> @HawleyMO Slams Biden Administration's 'Disinformation Governance Board,' Demands It Be Dissolved pic.twitter.com/GlZk90NbeF — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) April 28, 2022

"It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech," he wrote. "This is dangerous and un-American. The board should be immediately dissolved."