The Head of Biden's 'Ministry of Truth' Has a Rather Troubling Social Media History

|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 10:45 AM
Source: Fox News/Screenshot

As if entrepreneur Elon Musk didn’t already have enough on his plate, the billionaire purchased Twitter this week in a $44 billion effort to bring back free speech. The left has been in a meltdown ever since the announcement, but the Biden administration is doing more than making noise about it. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that DHS is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to take on "misinformation" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. It will be headed up by Nina Jankowicz, who, as Spencer reported, believed Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. 

But that's not all. Since the Ministry of Truth was announced, many have scoured Jankowicz's social media history and found even more reasons to be troubled by her pick. 

While Jankowicz's posts are troubling, the bigger issue, of course, is that the Biden administration is creating a "Ministry of Truth" at all. 

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has demanded it be dissolved. 

"It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech," he wrote. "This is dangerous and un-American. The board should be immediately dissolved." 

