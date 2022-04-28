Another Government Agency Is Being Weaponized to Go After Conservatives

I don’t mean to be the wet blanket here. We should celebrate liberals freaking out over Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase. We should be celebrating the end of censorship and a new era of free speech on the platform. It’s a huge win for conservatives, but the war is far from being over. As with these victories, we face another, larger battle on the horizon. The enemy is not new; it’s the government again. Yet, this time they’re taking the Twitter ethos regarding “disinformation” national.

Rebecca touched upon this last night, but the warning flares must be fired again. Load the magazines, clean the guns, and sharpen the bayonets because Goliath is coming. The Department of Homeland Security is creating a “Disinformation Governance Board.” I’m sure this will be a smooth operation, right? Let’s be frank about this because you all know what’s going on here. This Thought Police department is being created to help Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms. It’s a Democratic attack machine within the DHS funded by our tax dollars. Like the IRS, FBI, and DOJ before them, another government institution has been weaponized by the Left to attack people they don’t like (via Fox News):

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to combat misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms. Mayorkas appeared before the House Appropriations Subcommittee to discuss the fiscal 2023 budget for the Department of Homeland Security. […] Mayorkas said a "Disinformation Governance Board" had recently been created and will be led by Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers co-chair with principal deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill. […] Hours later, Politico reported that Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Jankowicz was part of a band called the Moaning Myrtles. She also said armed Trump supporters would show up at the polls to intimidate voters. And she’s a Russian collusion peddler. That alone is the disqualifying factor. If you believed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation and thought Trump was a Kremlin agent during the 2016 election, you got to go. Out! This board shouldn’t even exist in the first place, and it’s a little creepy that the reaction to it has been ‘meh.’ Look, no one watches these DHS hearings. They’re boring I get it which is why these folks have the perfect platform to announce such heinous projects. No one will notice.

Drink up on the Twitter win, folks. Seriously, chug those liberal tears down with shots of tequila and whisky. But get hydrated. Get warmed up. The government is coming after us because we’re against this president and his agenda. Shouldn’t these guys be worried about the border? Who am I kidding? That would mean they would be doing their jobs.