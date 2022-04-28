Biden's Disinformation Board Is Led by Woman Who Thought Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinfo

As Townhall has pointed out (here and here) already, the Biden administration's decision to create a "disinformation" board aimed at cracking down on what it deems to be "misinformation" is going to be a disaster for First Amendment rights. Among her other troubling comments and Democrats' attitudes toward free expression (for me, not for thee), her repeated embrace of the leftist narrative that Hunter Biden's laptop from hell was a phony story cooked up by the Russian government is absolutely disqualifying from any role addressing disinformation.

It's not rocket science — if you engaged in disinformation by falsely saying something else was disinformation, you have no business running a federal board that's supposed to figure out what's true and what's not. Yet here we are with Nina Jankowicz announcing that she's "[h]onored to be serving in the Biden Administration" and "helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts."

Here she is in the final days of the 2020 campaign again pushing the *false* narrative that The New York Post's reporting on the existence and contents of Hunter Biden's laptop from hell. She peddled the idea that Hunter's laptop was a continuation of 2019 efforts by Ukrainians to "sell access to alleged Biden emails."

Lots of news yesterday, so initially missed this piece by @shustry casting yet more doubt on the provenance of the NY Post's Hunter Biden story.



In 2019, people in Ukraine were trying to sell access to alleged Biden emails for $5 million. https://t.co/khn5TVrMRW — Nina Jankowicz ???????? (@wiczipedia) October 22, 2020

She also cites to the supposed expert former national security and intelligence community officials who falsely claimed that Hunter's laptop is "a Russian influence op."

Back on the "laptop from hell," apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op.



Trump says "Russia, Russia, Russia." — Nina Jankowicz ???????? (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

She continued her indulgence of literal misinformation by claiming the "emails [on Hunter's laptop] don't need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign." So, a half-hearted admission that the emails found on Hunter's hard drive could be real, but still the result of Russian disinformation and therefore should be disregarded?

Not to mention that the emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign. Voters deserve that context, not a fairly tale about a laptop repair shop. — Nina Jankowicz ???????? (@wiczipedia) October 22, 2020

And as recently as last March, Jankowicz was still tweeting about how "the alleged Hunter laptop" was the result of Kremlin proxies used to push "misleading or unsubstantiated claims."

IC has a high degree of confidence that the Kremlin used proxies to push influence narratives, including misleading or unsubstantiated claims about President Biden, to US media, officials, and influencers, some close to President Trump.



A clear nod to the alleged Hunter laptop. — Nina Jankowicz ???????? (@wiczipedia) March 16, 2021

Yet this woman has been chosen by the Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security to lead a new board that's certain to crack down on free expression for whatever it deems "dangerous" — not to America but to Democrat narratives and power.