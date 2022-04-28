Hunter Biden

Biden's Disinformation Board Is Led by Woman Who Thought Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinfo

Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 9:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Townhall has pointed out (here and here) already, the Biden administration's decision to create a "disinformation" board aimed at cracking down on what it deems to be "misinformation" is going to be a disaster for First Amendment rights. Among her other troubling comments and Democrats' attitudes toward free expression (for me, not for thee), her repeated embrace of the leftist narrative that Hunter Biden's laptop from hell was a phony story cooked up by the Russian government is absolutely disqualifying from any role addressing disinformation. 

It's not rocket science — if you engaged in disinformation by falsely saying something else was disinformation, you have no business running a federal board that's supposed to figure out what's true and what's not. Yet here we are with Nina Jankowicz announcing that she's "[h]onored to be serving in the Biden Administration" and "helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts."

Here she is in the final days of the 2020 campaign again pushing the *false* narrative that The New York Post's reporting on the existence and contents of Hunter Biden's laptop from hell. She peddled the idea that Hunter's laptop was a continuation of 2019 efforts by Ukrainians to "sell access to alleged Biden emails."

She also cites to the supposed expert former national security and intelligence community officials who falsely claimed that Hunter's laptop is "a Russian influence op."

She continued her indulgence of literal misinformation by claiming the "emails [on Hunter's laptop] don't need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign." So, a half-hearted admission that the emails found on Hunter's hard drive could be real, but still the result of Russian disinformation and therefore should be disregarded?

And as recently as last March, Jankowicz was still tweeting about how "the alleged Hunter laptop" was the result of Kremlin proxies used to push "misleading or unsubstantiated claims."

Yet this woman has been chosen by the Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security to lead a new board that's certain to crack down on free expression for whatever it deems "dangerous" — not to America but to Democrat narratives and power. 

Most Popular