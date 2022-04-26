Dems Begin Smear Campaign Against Musk After Twitter Buy

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has liberals melting down. Many are vowing to leave the site much in the way they pledge to move to another country during election years favorable to the GOP. Others, however, are moving on to the smear campaign portion of the liberal playbook.

Within a report about how Biden officials are concerned former President Trump could come back to Twitter with the Musk takeover, CNBC included a quote from an anonymous Democratic strategist saying they “would not trust [Musk] with my daughter.”

Members of Biden’s inner circle and party strategists are worried that misinformation will rise on Twitter under Musk’s leadership and ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which could pit Biden against the former president in a rematch, these people said. Former President Barack Obama is among a group of Biden allies privately concerned that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter could lead to a Trump return to the platform, according to a person familiar with the matter. “Now, Trump will use Twitter to do far more damage to regain power in 2022 and 2024 while Elon Musk has given no indication that he will do anything to stop him,” Mary Anne Marsh, a veteran Democratic strategist, told CNBC. One strategist close to some of the party’s biggest Silicon Valley megadonors said “it’s not good” for the Democratic Party. “He’s a great engineer and businessman but I would not trust him with my daughter let alone the millions of people who rely on Twitter for information,” this strategist said of Musk. Democrats could be on the brink of losing both the House and Senate in the upcoming 2022 congressional midterm elections. (CNBC)

CNBC just letting some Dem strategist anonymously suggest that @elonmusk is a sexual predator? "I would not trust him with my daughter"?? Wtf?https://t.co/p7OmBBp6T3 pic.twitter.com/oJ0wM5nKWS — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 25, 2022

That’s nothing. If he actually makes Twitter a place for free speech, and that’s a big if, Elon Musk better get himself a food taster and some guys around him who can handle things.



Historically, corrupt systems are not gentle when challenged. https://t.co/EPsttiH1yv — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 25, 2022

Wow that didn’t take long https://t.co/kheDVDodjo — Dave Ross (@drosssports) April 25, 2022

Twitter announced Monday it will be acquired by Musk for nearly $44 billion.

"Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company," the social media platform's statement said. "Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, 2022, which was the last trading day before Mr. Musk disclosed his approximately 9% stake in Twitter."