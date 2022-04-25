Total Meltdown: Liberal America Is Frothing at the Mouth over Elon Musk Buying Twitter

It’s done. It’s official. The libs have been literally owned today. It had to happen. It had to be done. The company had no recourse when Elon Musk offered a legitimate offer to buy out the company. The billionaire entrepreneur cobbled together $43 billion to purchase Twitter. We did a flank march and outmaneuvered the Left who for years enjoyed censoring and banning conservatives with impunity. We all knew these Silicon Valley types were left-wing and biased. It entered a new and disturbing phase during the 2016 and 2020 elections. Twitter literally censored The New York Post from reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop. They intervened to help Joe Biden win the election.

When the lefty board tried to “poison pill” the deal, which arguably was in breach of their fiduciary duties as a publicly-traded company, Musk doubled down. Found more money, spoke with the top shareholders, and pretty much ran a political campaign for his purchase. Spencer covered it today. It seemed this could be a long slog. Instead, Twitter caved within days of the “poison pill” protocol and struck a deal with the Tesla godfather before the close of business today.

There’s going to be a meltdown among liberals. Their time is over on Twitter. It’s our time. It’s a great day for free speech, which means CNN is worried that Twitter will devolve into some Roman orgy. And of course, there’s concern that Donald Trump’s account could be released from Twitter jail. It should. Liberals don’t get to make these calls anymore. It’s a private company, they can do what they want. Oh yeah, doesn’t that sound familiar?

CNN is absolutely terrified of Elon Musk allowing Trump back on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/68aYXFpdEI — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 25, 2022

Stelter on Elon Musk buying Twitter: "If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party or are you going to decide to stay home?" pic.twitter.com/rhSmF04OUk — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 25, 2022

Holding out until the final moments, Stelter didn't want to believe Elon Musk could buy Twitter.

He held onto hope "the deal could always still fall apart. It's never done until it's done." pic.twitter.com/TbtiAeYkEg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 25, 2022

IT'S OFFICIAL!



Twitter has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by @elonmusk, for $54.20 per share in cash.



Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2022

NAACP statement: "Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter. Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 25, 2022

Other than being filled with death threats, racial slurs, and fake recipes for play-doh that actually produce napalm, the sites are simply unusable from a basic user experience level.



Admins get bored of running a hellsite filled with garbage and let the bad stuff dominate. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 25, 2022

thoughts go out to people i know who are working for Twitter because, yikes — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2022

Shaun King is just jealous that @elonmusk is *actually* African-American pic.twitter.com/iZPhoK9Q91 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 25, 2022

Don’t worry, I can do it for you Verge. — Elon Musk ?? (@eIonnnuskk) April 25, 2022

Libs literally owned. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2022

Elon buying Twitter has made the Bluechecks mantra of crushing all dissent and utter lack of self awareness so incredibly clear — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 25, 2022

The Left cannot deal that they’ve lost control. They’re so afraid of freedom and ideas. That’s their issue.

Also, keep an eye out for this:

The corrupt triangle between the government, Big Tech, and the corporate media will be broken once @elonmusk reboots Twitter. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) April 25, 2022