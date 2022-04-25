Big Tech

Total Meltdown: Liberal America Is Frothing at the Mouth over Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 25, 2022 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It’s done. It’s official. The libs have been literally owned today. It had to happen. It had to be done. The company had no recourse when Elon Musk offered a legitimate offer to buy out the company. The billionaire entrepreneur cobbled together $43 billion to purchase Twitter. We did a flank march and outmaneuvered the Left who for years enjoyed censoring and banning conservatives with impunity. We all knew these Silicon Valley types were left-wing and biased. It entered a new and disturbing phase during the 2016 and 2020 elections. Twitter literally censored The New York Post from reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop. They intervened to help Joe Biden win the election. 

When the lefty board tried to “poison pill” the deal, which arguably was in breach of their fiduciary duties as a publicly-traded company, Musk doubled down. Found more money, spoke with the top shareholders, and pretty much ran a political campaign for his purchase. Spencer covered it today. It seemed this could be a long slog. Instead, Twitter caved within days of the “poison pill” protocol and struck a deal with the Tesla godfather before the close of business today.

There’s going to be a meltdown among liberals. Their time is over on Twitter. It’s our time. It’s a great day for free speech, which means CNN is worried that Twitter will devolve into some Roman orgy. And of course, there’s concern that Donald Trump’s account could be released from Twitter jail. It should. Liberals don’t get to make these calls anymore. It’s a private company, they can do what they want. Oh yeah, doesn’t that sound familiar? 

The Left cannot deal that they’ve lost control. They’re so afraid of freedom and ideas. That’s their issue. 

Also, keep an eye out for this:

