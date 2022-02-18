Canada

'This Is Evil': Canadian Government Announces What They Can Do to Protesters' Pets

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'This Is Evil': Canadian Government Announces What They Can Do to Protesters' Pets

Source: Carlos Correa via AP

After announcing the drastic measures that will be taken against Freedom Convoy protesters, the Canadian government said Thursday that the demonstrators’ animals may be confiscated as well.

“Attention animal owners at demonstration: If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will [be] placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost,” the Ottawa By-law account tweeted. “After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished.”

If a protester were arrested under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Emergencies Act, for example, and detained for more than eight days, the person’s animal would be taken. The same could be said for an individual who had their bank accounts frozen thanks to the government’s heavy-handed crackdown, and could not care for their animal.

What happens after the animal is “considered relinquished” is uncertain. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, So That's Why Amazon Cut Off Black Lives Matter From Its Charity Platform
Matt Vespa
Department of Education Announces Hundreds of Millions in Debt Relief For One Group of Students
Leah Barkoukis
What Ousted San Francisco School Board President Is Blaming For Her Loss
Leah Barkoukis
Thanks to Court Decision, Loudoun County Students Were Allowed to Show Up to School Mask Free
Rebecca Downs
It Begins: Freedom Convoy Organizer Arrested in Canada
Katie Pavlich
Senate Passes Short-Term CR to Fund Government, While Chip Roy Blasts Failure of Vaccine Mandate Amendments
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular