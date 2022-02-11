'Epic Fail': Watch the Instagram Live Reactions to Boston Mayor on Her Covid Handling

Democratic leaders across the country have suddenly, and nearly in unison, taken a drastically different approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, with many announcing an end to mask mandates and other restrictions this week.
As Fox News's Tucker Carlson pointed out, the internal polling on the issue must be "pretty awful, apocalyptic, because something spooked them bad." After all, it's not as though the science suddenly changed this week—the politics did.
"Over the course of less than a week, the same people who have systematically turned America into a quarantine camp suddenly, out of nowhere, started calling in unison for medical freedom. Suddenly, they sounded like Bobby Kennedy Jr., pretty much all of them," Carlson noted.
That's true in many places, except Boston, where Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu merely announced the conditions that must be met before she lifts the vaccine passport mandate. She even confirmed that the forced masking of schoolchildren will remain even as the state school requirement ends later this month.
Wu got a taste of just how popular her handling of Covid-19 in the city is during an Instagram Live session when she reportedly asked for feedback on the city's pandemic response under her leadership.
Needless to say, she got an earful.
I can't stop laughing ?? https://t.co/XsvKmnrQyL— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 11, 2022
Mayor of Boston @wutrain— Based UK ???? (@Based__UK) February 10, 2022
I think this is what is known as an “epic fail” ?? pic.twitter.com/hgjfkxBmog
Live action! https://t.co/6vqaGYznqd— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 11, 2022
That moment when an elected official realize they have no clue of what their constituents want. https://t.co/bthadsQ7EJ— Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) February 11, 2022