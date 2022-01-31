Freedom

Canadian Officials Learn Nothing From Trucker Convey, Now Working to Impose One More Mandate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Canadian Officials Learn Nothing From Trucker Convey, Now Working to Impose One More Mandate

Source: Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

A massive Freedom Convoy of truckers and their supporters arrived in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family to flee to an undisclosed location, despite the reported peaceful nature of the protests against vaccine mandates and quarantine and testing regulations for cross-border drivers. Prior to their arrival, Trudeau had dismissed the group as a "small, fringe minority." 

Despite many vowing to not leave the capital city until their demands are met, even in below-freezing temperatures, Canada’s Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra appeared unfazed. 

During an interview with CBC, the liberal politician said work is being done to implement even more mandates on truck drivers.

Asked about an interprovincial mandate, Alghabra replied, “If you recall in the last election we actually campaigned on vaccines and vaccine mandates,” he said. “As of right now, that policy is not in place but no one should be surprised that there’s work happening to get us there.” 

“So it will happen eventually?” CBC’s Rosemary Barton pressed.

“The work is ongoing to get us there,” he added. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Actress' Tirade Against Cops During NYPD Funeral Ended with Her Hearing These Two Words
Matt Vespa
Democrats Decline to Offer Endorsement for Key Open Senate Seat
Rebecca Downs
Justin Trudeau Has Fled Due to 'Security Concerns' Arising Out of Peaceful Protests
Rebecca Downs
'They're 'Extraordinary People': Dick Durbin Defends Biden's Promise to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court
Landon Mion
Trump Gives Preview of What Another Term Will Look Like
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Senators Claim They're Close to Bipartisan Plan for 'Mother of All Sanctions' Against Russia
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular