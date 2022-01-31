Canadian Officials Learn Nothing From Trucker Convey, Now Working to Impose One More Mandate

A massive Freedom Convoy of truckers and their supporters arrived in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family to flee to an undisclosed location, despite the reported peaceful nature of the protests against vaccine mandates and quarantine and testing regulations for cross-border drivers. Prior to their arrival, Trudeau had dismissed the group as a "small, fringe minority."

the revolution will not be televised



Ottawa, Canada ???? RISES against Covid MANDATES

(sound on)#RESIST pic.twitter.com/RJ8NYGCdkQ — Maajid ??? ????? (@MaajidNawaz) January 29, 2022

Now. 100,000 truckers. 1,500,000 million people in Ottawa at Parliament.



Either Trudeau resigns OR drops all mandates. No negotiation. I have been told that by many amazing Canadian close friends. #TruckersForFreedom2022



I stand with all Canadians! Come on! pic.twitter.com/KdcpTxneTW — Sir Marco Robinson (@marcorobinson7) January 29, 2022

Canadian Trucker asked “How long will you stay in Ottawa?”



His answer is pure ??????pic.twitter.com/MyMfSk5yvJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2022

Despite many vowing to not leave the capital city until their demands are met, even in below-freezing temperatures, Canada’s Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra appeared unfazed.

During an interview with CBC, the liberal politician said work is being done to implement even more mandates on truck drivers.

Asked about an interprovincial mandate, Alghabra replied, “If you recall in the last election we actually campaigned on vaccines and vaccine mandates,” he said. “As of right now, that policy is not in place but no one should be surprised that there’s work happening to get us there.”

“So it will happen eventually?” CBC’s Rosemary Barton pressed.

“The work is ongoing to get us there,” he added.