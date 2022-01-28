Canada
Trudeau Calls Trucker Protest 'Small, Fringe Minority'...But It Sure Doesn't Look Like That

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Jan 28, 2022
Source: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Canadian truckers opposed to vaccine mandates are protesting in a way that government officials cannot ignore.

As part of the Freedom Convoy, truckers left from Vancouver and are traveling to the capital city of Ottawa in protest of a mandate that went into effect earlier this month that applies to drivers who cross the border.

Despite thousands of supporters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed the drivers as a "small, fringe minority."

The comment came in response to a reporter who asked about the convoy.  

Trudeau said the protesting truckers hold "unacceptable views" which "do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country."

It doesn't appear that way, however. 

Former Canadian ice hockey player Theo Fleury said the Canadian Freedom Convoy is "one of the biggest revolutions happening" right now. 

"There's 50,000 truckers and 1.4M people headed to the parliament in Ottawa," he told Fox News's Laura Ingraham. "And they're going to stay there until Trudeau resigns, or they give us back all of our freedoms and rights." 

Trudeau announced Thursday he'll be in hiding for the next five days due to Covid exposure. 

