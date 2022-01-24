Biden Is So Unpopular One Democrat Doesn't Want Him Anywhere Near His State

President Biden’s polling numbers have been brutal, with NBC News’s latest survey indicating the Democratic Party is on track for a “shellacking” in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I’m going to start with perhaps the most important number to understand the direction of the midterms, its job approval here, the president’s job approval rating sitting at 43 percent. If you look at history, history shows that kind of presidential approval rating leads to a shellacking for the party in power,” NBC’s Chuck Todd said Sunday.

“How about the mood of the nation? Let me show you this, right now our wrong track, nations on the wrong track number sitting at 72 percent – second poll in a row where we’ve been over 70 percent. This is only the third time in our poll’s history over 30 years where we’ve had two tracks that off,” he continued. “That again would put you in shellacking territory for the party in power.”

With numbers like these, it’s no wonder Democrats running for election don’t want the president anywhere near them, including Beto O’Rourke, the former U.S. representative who is now running for governor of Texas.

“I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” the failed Democratic presidential candidate told reporters when asked if he’d take help from President Biden.

“I think we all want to make sure that we’re working with, listening to and voting with one another here in Texas,” he continued.

“No one in Washington D.C. right now can help us with the challenges that we have,” he added. “This one is on all of us.”

O’Rourke isn’t the only Democrat staying far away from the president. As Katie reported, even high-profile figures like Stacey Abrams wouldn’t show up to events with the president.