NJ Republicans See Temporary Win Against Covid Policy at Statehouse

New Jersey Republicans scored a temporary victory at the Statehouse after an extended fight over vaccine mandates.
Last month, police blocked six GOP lawmakers from entering the Statehouse because they refused to show proof of vaccination or test—a policy that applied to all people entering the building. New Jerseyans came out to protest what Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber called the "discriminatory" policy.
This week, however, the Republicans scored a temporary win. The State Assembly speaker announced that all members and staffers would have to show a negative Covid-19 test, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or not, for those planning to access the Assembly Chambers on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11—the last day of the current legislative session.
"The pandemic has challenged us all," said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, who blasted the Republicans' "desperate" efforts last month. "But I will not compromise when it comes to the health and safety of members of the legislature and the public while conducting the people's business."
Two days after announcing the new policy, Coughlin tested positive for Covid-19.
Republican lawmakers praised the move.
"Gratified that our principled stands in Dec forced better policy in Jan: NO vax passports at Statehouse next wk," Webber tweeted. "Amazing we had to go to such lengths, but we’ve been vindicated.
Universal testing & NO discrimination against unvaccinated persons."
Gratified that our principled stands in Dec forced better policy in Jan: NO vax passports at Statehouse next wk.— Jay Webber (@JayWebberNJ) January 7, 2022
Amazing we had to go to such lengths, but we’ve been vindicated.
Universal testing & NO discrimination against unvaccinated persons.https://t.co/saJoogTiZd