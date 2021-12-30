'Incredibly Embarrassing': Critics React to What MSNBC Host Admitted on Live TV About Fauci

Dec 30, 2021
MSNBC host Nicole Wallace lamented Monday that she doesn’t think she can “outrun” the new Omicron variant, despite her best efforts. In her comments about how many precautions she takes, Wallace referred to herself as a “Fauci groupie.”

“I’m a Fauci groupie, I’m a thrice-vaccinated, mask adherent, I buy N-95 masks by the caseload, they’re in every pocket, I wear them everywhere except when I sit down,” she told panelists. “And I am certain that this is not a variant I can outrun, and I wonder where you think this sort of conversation is heading at this moment?”

Wallace later acknowledged her fear is shared by other vaccinated Americans. 

“I don’t think anyone is suggesting anyone is trying to get Covid, but I think that the polling suggests that vaccinated Americans are more scared of getting Covid than unvaccinated Americans,” she noted. “The rupture is so complete that the people who carry around multiple masks in their pockets, have had three shots, have vaccinated kids under 10, are scared out of their freaking minds and the unvaccinated are sort of humming along until they end up on a ventilator.”

The new Omicron variant is sweeping the nation, accounting for 58.6 percent of cases for the week ending Dec. 25, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised numbers.

