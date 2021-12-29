CDC

How Prevalent Is Omicron in US? CDC Just Made a Major Revision

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
How Prevalent Is Omicron in US? CDC Just Made a Major Revision

Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Last week, newly released data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the Omicron variant making up 73.2 percent of Covid-19 cases, but the agency has now significantly revised that figure.

Now, the CDC says the new variant made up only 22.5 percent of new cases during the week that ended Dec. 18. That figure jumped to 58.6 percent for the week ending Dec. 25.

As the CDC collects more data, they can more accurately pinpoint the proportions of each variant throughout the country, according to Dr. Li Tang, an associate faculty member in the Department of Biostatistics at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

"Earlier, they probably relied on a small number of available sequences. It should be also noted, although the confidence interval now is narrower, the range is still big, covering from 41.5% to 74%, suggesting large uncertainty," Dr. Tang told Fox News Digital. 

The new estimates mean that the delta variant was still dominant for most of December, though omicron has a slight edge now. (Fox News)

"CDC’s models have a range,” CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed told Fox News. “We’re still seeing steady increase in the proportion of Omicron.”

"In some regions in the country, Omicron accounts for [approximately] 90 percent or more of cases," Reed added. 

According to Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general, the speed at which Omicron is spreading means the CDC's original estimate will likely be accurate in the next week or two. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Was This the Moment People Lost Trust in the Medical Establishment?
Katie Pavlich

Biden Says He Will Issue Domestic Air Travel Vaccine Requirement If His Medical Team Recommends It
Madeline Leesman
Florida Surgeon General Accuses Biden Administration of 'Actively Preventing' One Important Covid-19 Treatment
Leah Barkoukis
ICYMI: How the Trumps Surprised the Child Seriously Injured in Missouri Tornado
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CNN Wakes Up to Biden's Failure on Covid-19
Leah Barkoukis
Former Democratic Senator Harry Reid Dies at 82
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular