CDC Changes Its Quarantine, Isolation Guidelines as Omicron Sweeps Nation. Here Are the New Recommendations.

As Covid-19 sweeps the nation, driven in large part by the new Omicron variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on quarantining and isolation.

Following a decision last week to cut the isolation period for healthcare workers who tested positive for Covid-19, the agency announced abbreviated guidelines now apply to the general public as well.

"CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. "These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives."

According to the new guidelines, a Covid-19 positive person should isolate for five days instead of 10. If by day five the individual has no symptoms, they can resume their normal activities but should wear a mask for another five days. If symptoms continue, stay home until they’re gone and then pick up with mask-wearing for five days. These guidelines apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Regarding quarantining, if you had close contact with a Covid-19 positive person, the CDC now says those who are boosted can skip it altogether if they wear a mask for 10 days. Those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or completed their second dose of Pfizer/Moderna more than six months ago or J&J jab over two months ago, should quarantine for five days followed by five days of mask-wearing. However, the CDC states, "If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days."

The changes come given the crippling effects the economy and healthcare system face due to severe staffing shortages. The lengthy 10-day rule would crush hospitals, businesses, and the airline industry.

Over Christmas, for example, hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed due to staffing shortages because of Omicron cases.

The change does carry some risk, however.

“If you decrease it to five days, you’re still going to have a small but significant number of people who are contagious,” Dr. Aaron Glatt, spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told the Associated Press.