Fauci's Latest Holiday Advice Will Cause Family Quarrels

According to White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Americans "may never shake hands again," we'll all be wearing masks on planes for the rest of our lives, and you definitely need to ask friends and family coming to your house this holiday season for their vaccine papers. His latest advice is also likely to fall on deaf ears.

With the more mild Omicron variant sweeping the nation, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said it's probably a good idea to go ahead and disinvite those unvaxxed relatives of yours, which will go over swimmingly, I'm sure.

"If someone in your family is unvaccinated, should you ask them not to show up?" Fauci was asked on MSNBC.

"Yes, I would do that," he replied. "I think we're dealing with a serious enough situation right now I would say I'm very sorry, but not this time. Maybe another time when this is all over."

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Fauci said only if everyone at your gathering is fully vaccinated "and hopefully also boosted" can you "still enjoy a social gathering generally in a home."

"The risk is never zero. That's for sure, under any circumstances," he added.

It's no wonder few even listen to him anymore.