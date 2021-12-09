Papers, Please: Fauci's Advice for Holiday Gatherings Is Outrageous

Dr. Anthony Fauci dished out more unwanted advice on Wednesday, telling people to check the vaccine status of friends and relatives coming to their homes during the holiday season.

"One thing that vaccinated people can feel comfortable with, for example — let's take the holiday setting, you're with your family, you have grandparents and parents and children, when you get vaccinated and you have a vaccinated group and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated," Fauci said during a live interview. 

"That's the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated," he added.

The advice comes as he acknowledged in a separate interview that the definition of fully vaccinated will be changing.

“Is it a matter now of when, not if, the definition of fully vaccinated changes?” CNN's Kate Bolduan asked.

“My own personal opinion, Kate, is what you said is correct. It’s going to be a matter of when, not if,” Fauci replied.

Most Popular