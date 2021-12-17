Prestigious Medical Journal Shuts Down Biden's 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated' Narrative

President Biden continues to advance the narrative that we are in the midst of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," no matter how factually incorrect and damaging that language is in an already divided America.

Earlier this week, he told a reporter the unvaccinated are the problem.

"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That's the problem," Biden said. "Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test. Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you're vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anyone else."