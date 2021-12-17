Prestigious Medical Journal Shuts Down Biden's 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated' Narrative

President Biden continues to advance the narrative that we are in the midst of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," no matter how factually incorrect and damaging that language is in an already divided America.
Earlier this week, he told a reporter the unvaccinated are the problem.
"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That's the problem," Biden said. "Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test. Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you're vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anyone else."
While The Atlantic recently pointed out the problems with such logic, The Lancet, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, published a letter last month cautioning against its continued use among U.S. and German officials.
"This view is far too simple," argued Günter Kampf, a researcher at the University of Griefswald in Germany—and "dangerous."
"There is increasing evidence that vaccinated individuals continue to have a relevant role in transmission," he continued, pointing to cases in the U.S. and Germany among the vaccinated.
"People who are vaccinated have a lower risk of severe disease but are still a relevant part of the pandemic," he added. "It is therefore wrong and dangerous to speak of a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Historically, both the USA and Germany have engendered negative experiences by stigmatizing parts of the population for their skin color or religion.
"I call on high-level officials and scientists to stop the inappropriate stigmatization of unvaccinated people, who include our patients, colleagues, and other fellow citizens, and to put extra effort into bringing society together," he concluded.
If only Biden would listen.