CNN Just Admitted Something Very 'Concerning' About How Economic Reporting Is Being Shaped

CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter informed readers that the White House has been working with media outlets to help reshape messaging on the economy.

“The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor,” reported “Reliable Sources.”

Some news in @ReliableSources: Senior White House and admin officials have been holding briefings with major newsrooms over past week as they try to reshape economic coverage. https://t.co/s3tNP28Lae pic.twitter.com/REvVzLKlXv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 7, 2021

Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me. The officials have been discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more. The basic argument that has been made: That the country's economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I'm told the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials... (CNN)

When Oliver Darcy tweeted out the “scoop,” many pointed out just how concerning this is.

Oh we can tell. pic.twitter.com/03R9FcEZ6r — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 7, 2021

Media corporations meeting in secret with WH officials to discuss how to present a more optimistic view of Biden's economic policies seems to me to be a bit like . . . . . . state TV.



But I'm glad (and unsurprised) to hear from CNN that the "conversations have been productive." https://t.co/l9fsiV4ph6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2021

Perhaps Senior White House and admin officials should spend a bit more time trying to reshape better policies instead of better coverage for failing policies. https://t.co/MRpKLim0cZ — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) December 7, 2021

Hey yo, this ACTUAL state run media. pic.twitter.com/jkkrqidPO0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2021

Isn't this concerning? As a correspondent, I always hated it when a political called me and lobbied me. Give me the facts and I report the facts, shaping coverage with the news division is pushing propaganda. "Conversations have been productive"?? Wow..and to admit it. https://t.co/Lc6XjGOaFX — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 7, 2021