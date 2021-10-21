Jim Jordan
VIP

'Mr. Chairman, What Are You Afraid Of?': Nadler Stops GOP from Playing Video in Committee Hearing

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Mr. Chairman, What Are You Afraid Of?': Nadler Stops GOP from Playing Video in Committee Hearing

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

An argument broke out Thursday between House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) over a video Republicans wanted to play for Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

Nadler objected, saying Republicans needed to provide a 48-hour notice, but Jordan said that rule does not exist. 

Jordan had wanted to play the following video questioning whether parents are really domestic terrorists for expressing concerns at school board meetings. 

Earlier this month, Garland said in a memo that there's been a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation's public schools.”

He directed the FBI to work with U.S. attorneys and authorities at the federal, state, and local level to develop strategies to tackle the problem.

The memo came days after the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to use a variety of tools, including the PATRIOT Act, to address the non-violent situations at school board meetings where parents have increasingly voiced opposition to matters of critical race theory and more in the education of their children.

After Nadler's objection, Republicans wanted to know why Nadler was afraid to show the video.

Republicans came back to the school board issue throughout the hearing. 

Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, for example, told Garland he "found it deeply disturbing that the National School Boards Association convinced the Biden administration to sic you and your Justice Department, the FBI … on involved parents as if they were domestic terrorists."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
AG Garland Debunks Democrat 'Insurrection' Claims About January 6th
Spencer Brown
Another One: New Poll Shows Biden Approval Sinking into 30's
Guy Benson
Why Did You Do That, Netflix CEO? The Woke Mob Was Mostly Defeated Over Dave Chappelle Controversy
Matt Vespa
Cruz: The Biden Administration is Counting on Media to Cover Up the Border Crisis
Madeline Leesman
Florida Surgeon General Picks Apart 'Very Weak' Data on Masking Children
Katie Pavlich
'I Don't Have to Make White Kids Feel Bad for Being White': Condoleezza Rice Blasts CRT on 'The View'
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular