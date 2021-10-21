'Mr. Chairman, What Are You Afraid Of?': Nadler Stops GOP from Playing Video in Committee Hearing

An argument broke out Thursday between House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) over a video Republicans wanted to play for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Nadler objected, saying Republicans needed to provide a 48-hour notice, but Jordan said that rule does not exist.

Jordan had wanted to play the following video questioning whether parents are really domestic terrorists for expressing concerns at school board meetings.