Biden's Not the Only Dem Leader Whose Approval Rating Is In the Tank

While President Biden has taken the spotlight in recent months for his tanking approval rating, there’s a top Democrat who actually has him beat: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey published Wednesday, respondents were questioned about their views of top leaders in Congress. Only 35 percent of respondents had a favorable view of the California Democrat, while a whopping 60 percent saw her unfavorably (including 51 percent who said they had a very unfavorable opinion of her). Four percent, meanwhile, had no opinion of the top Democrat. These are “her worst numbers ever,” according to the pollster.

Of course, the partisan breakdown explains much of those numbers, but not all. Sixty-four percent of Democrats viewed Pelosi favorably, while only 13 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of Independents said the same.

“As might be expected, 79% of Republicans have a Very Unfavorable impression of Pelosi, but so do 21% of Democrats,” Rasmussen states. “The real difference, however, is that 57% of voters not affiliated with either major party have a Very Unfavorable view of Pelosi. By comparison, Schumer provokes less intense dislike, with 67% of Republicans, 18% of Democrats and 48% of unaffiliated voters giving him a Very Unfavorable rating.”

Pelosi isn’t alone in her low approval numbers for congressional leaders, however.

A majority of respondents view Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell unfavorably (55 percent), while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was not far behind at 54 percent. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had an unfavorable rating of 34 percent, while his favorability was 42 percent.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voter was conducted Oct. 3-4 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.