Project Veritas Captures What Pfizer Scientists Really Believe About Natural Immunity

Project Veritas has released the fourth installment of its series on Covid-19 vaccines, this time focusing on what three Pfizer scientists told an undercover journalist about natural immunity versus the vaccines, the culture at the pharmaceutical company, and the testing currently taking place to determine if the vaccine is leading to heart attacks.

Previously, Project Veritas spoke with a registered nurse for U.S. Health and Human Services who secretly recorded doctors and nurses' opinions about the vaccine based on what they're seeing in patients, as well as released an exposé featuring Johnson & Johnson scientists.

In the Pfizer video, scientist Nick Karl explains why he believes natural immunity is more effective than the vaccines.

"When somebody is naturally immune – like they got COVID – they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you're going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination," Karl said.

"The city [of New York] needs like vax cards and everything. It's just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they're just like, 'F*ck it. I'll get it.' You know?"

Pfizer senior associate scientist Chris Croce agreed that you're "probably more" protected with natural immunity than the vaccine. He also expressed some moral dilemmas with working for the Big Pharma company.

"I still feel like I work for an evil corporation because it comes down to profits in the end. I mean, I'm there to help people, not to make millions and millions of dollars. So, I mean, that's the moral dilemma," he said, explaining that efforts to pursue monoclonal antibody treatments got "pushed to the side" due to "money," calling that decision "disgusting."

Pfizer scientist Rahul Khandke disclosed how the company pushes that the vaccine is better than natural immunity.

"We're bred and taught to be like, 'vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.' Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like – be like, 'you cannot talk about this in public,'" Khandke said.

And it seems Pfizer employees have to be careful about what they talk about at work, too.

"There's ears and eyes everywhere," Croce said, explaining that in the building, "you don't talk about anything that can possibly implicate you or, like Big Pharma. Even if you shut the door to the office, it's kind of like, who's listening?"

When the undercover journalist brought up the topic of myocarditis with Croce, the scientist revealed that Pfizer is currently testing to see if the vaccine is leading to heart attacks.

"We just sent, like, 3,000 patients' samples to get tested for elevated troponin levels to see if it's vaccine based," he disclosed. "We just sent that over this past week … all external testing."

He added: "We'll see, hopefully it's good because, I mean, if not, then in my opinion that might pull something from the market."

In responding to the video, Rep. Matt Gaetz explained why natural immunity has been ignored.

"The only reason Natural Immunity isn't part of America's pandemic response is…..Big Pharma can't make MONEY off it. That's it. That's the deal. And Project Veritas has the receipts."

Sen. Rand Paul's wife, Kelley, reminded that her husband has been making this argument for a long time.

Yes I believe I have heard that from somebody before! ?? https://t.co/F3JXQDFrJn — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 5, 2021

In August, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed "COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections."

According to Dr. Marty Makary, however, "more than 15 studies have demonstrated the power of immunity acquired by previously having the virus."