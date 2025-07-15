Is NBC News Serious With This Story? Now, We Know How the Media Missed Biden's Mental Decline

Is this a serious story? You know the Joe Biden autopen fiasco is bad when the media is running stories like this: a Republican Congressman also used a digital signature for subpoenas. That’s not the same thing, you clowns. The Republican targeted in this piece is Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of House Oversight, who’s also investigating the Biden pardons (via NBC News):

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been leading the probe into Joe Biden’s cognitive state during his presidency, with Republicans alleging that Biden's occasional use of an “autopen” to sign documents — a practice other presidents have done as well — demonstrated that he wasn’t fully in control or aware of what his administration was doing. But documents show that some of the letters and subpoena notices Comer has sent out in connection to his investigation have been signed using a digital signature — not written by the congressman himself. […] “Using digital signatures for official correspondence is a common practice for both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives. Chairman Comer has never hidden the fact that he uses a digital signature when appropriate, and he approves all official correspondence that is signed digitally,” a spokeswoman from the House Oversight Committee said in response to a lengthy list of questions from NBC News. “Legally binding subpoenas issued by Chairman Comer always bear a wet signature and are never signed using an autopen or digital signature. Comparing Chairman Comer’s use of digital signatures for letters to the unauthorized use of an autopen in the Biden White House for legally binding executive actions is absurd and misleading. The two are not even remotely comparable.” The use of digital signatures has been common in Washington for decades, both in the White House and in Congress. Members of Congress and their staff regularly use printed versions of their signatures to respond to the voluminous amount of correspondence they receive. The practice extends beyond just digital copies of signatures on electronic documents; for years, congressional offices have designated staffers to sign on behalf of the members to alleviate the burden.

What the hell is this?

First, Comer is cogent and mentally sound—Joe Biden was not. That’s the point, you defective cretins. The former president might have signed these clemency petitions, but his mental faculties were degraded; that makes the document not legally binding. These might not be legitimate pardons, and we know Joe Biden was out of it—his entire staff virtually admitted so after the 2024 election. Every Democrat knew, too. The New York Times’ lengthy interview with Biden featured no legal experts weighing in, especially after it was revealed that they had established an unusual command structure from which Biden would delegate pardon authority.

How did the press "miss" the story of Biden's cognitive decline?? https://t.co/d4KfGCOJ6T — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 15, 2025

The fact that NBC News doesn’t know that this is an apples-to-oranges comparison is a HUGE problem.



This isn’t journalism; this is a shameless effort to launder Democrat talking points. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 15, 2025

I'm trying to understand why this was written, other than to push Democrat propaganda and avoid covering the investigation into Biden's decline. Is the argument from @ryanobles and @MZanona that Comer doesn't know he's sending these letters/subpoenas he talks about all the time? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2025

It's a tangle. Everything this man has done is a game of bumper cars, though ones that spin in circles crashing into everything around them. It’s a mess. They lied about Hunter Biden not being pardoned, lied about his cancer, lied about his mental state—and the pervasive and aggressive staff interference executed when Biden was president—Speaker Mike Johnson struggled to meet with him one-on-one—still presents issues over who was really running the country.

It wasn’t Joe Biden, and Mr. Comer’s digital signature for subpoenas isn’t the same thing as questionable pardons from a mentally degraded president. You guys wasted a lot of time just to get laughed at.

