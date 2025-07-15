Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color

Political commentator Ana Navarro placed her foot squarely into her mouth during a Monday segment on CNN when she dismissed a panelist’s opinion because he happens to have the wrong skin color.

During the conversation, podcaster and commentator Brad Polumbo took issue with Navarro’s claim that President Donald Trump is carrying out a “reign of terror” during his second term. Polumbo referred to this statement as “hyperbolic,” which didn’t sit well with Navarro.

“Also, I want to respond to you saying that I was hyperbolic when I talked about a reign of terror,” Navarro began. “It might be hyperbolic for you as a White man, it’s certainly not hyperbolic for me as a Latino.”

Polumbo called her out for being racist. “No, I’m not being racist,” Navarro protested.”

Polumbo pointed out that she is dismissing his opinion “for being a White man.”

“No, I’m not dismissing your opinion,” Navarro lied. “I am telling you that the Latino community, the Brown community in America — a lot of them disagree with you.”

Polumbo argued that Latinos “don’t speak with one voice.”

Navarro then asked whether noting that Polumbo is a White means “being a White man is an insult.”

“When you invoke it to dismiss my opinion,” Polumbo retorted.

Then, host Abby Phillips donned her red cape and swooped in to rescue Navarro. “I'm going to hit pause on this conversation because we're about to have a whole conversation about that very thing,” she said. “But I just want to make a point that, Brad, all she's saying is that her view of the situation is different from yours. I don't think that's an insult.”

WATCH—Ana Navarro dismisses CNN panelist: "It might be hyperbolic for you as a white man.”



Try replacing “white” or “man” with “brown” or “woman”.



Hear how bad that sounds?



pic.twitter.com/h2D3FEK9yW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2025

A video showing the exchange circulated on social media, with many other users slamming Navarro for her comments about Polumbo’s race.

Glad to see things are still exactly the same on this trash show. So glad that Abby is there to tell us why this isn’t racist when it’s said about a white person. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 15, 2025

Abby Phillip jumping in here to *defend Ana* and dismiss Brad further after she did this is just incredible.



What a dumpster fire of a network. https://t.co/0n6ecLttDD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2025

“It’s a reign of terror!”

So when do you leave?



You’re not? Then yes, it’s hyperbole https://t.co/SW8BKeGCCC — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 15, 2025

This is the kind of rhetoric that I can’t stand. Yes, people of different ethnicities and backgrounds might view things differently. This can certainly shape people’s opinions on a myriad of issues. But dismissing someone’s viewpoint because of their skin color is, ironically, the type of racism leftists claim to oppose.

If Polumbo had dismissed Navarro’s drivel because of her race, we already know how that would have turned out. But for some on the left, throwing “whiteness” in their opponents' faces is a favored tactic. In the end, it further shows that these people are no different from those they claim to despise. Racism is racism no matter who it is directed at.

