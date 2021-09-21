HHS Employee Blows the Whistle on Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is an "early warning system" that helps alert regulatory agencies about any possible safety concerns related to vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While a report in VAERS does not mean a vaccine is the cause of the adverse event, it does give the U.S Food and Drug Administration and CDC critical information to investigate possible issues. But according to a whistleblower, the extent of adverse events related to Covid-19 vaccines may be underreported.

The new Project Veritas video, released Monday, features Jodi O'Malley, a Registered Nurse with U.S. Health and Human Services who works at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center. The undercover footage taken by O'Malley shows HHS doctors expressing their serious concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines based on their personal experiences in the hospital, which they claim are going unreported.

In one conversation between O'Malley and ER physician Maria Gonzales, the RN shares details about a "30-something-year-old" who was developing congestive heart failure.

O’Malley: “Now, you got this guy in Room Four who got his second dose of the [COVID] vaccine on Tuesday and has been short of breath. Okay? Now his BNP is elevated. D diver elevated, ALT, all his liver enzymes are elevated. His PTPTINR is elevated.” Dr. Gonzales: “He’s probably got myocarditis!” O’Malley: “Yes!” Dr. Gonzales: “All this is bullshit. Now probably myocarditis due to the vaccine.” O’Malley: “Right.” Dr. Gonzales: “But now, they [government] are not going to blame the vaccine.” O’Malley: “Well and you know what -- but he has an obligation to report that doesn’t he? It happened right -- what is it -- sixty days after if you see anything?” Dr. Gonzales: “They have got to.” O’Malley: “But how many are reporting?” Dr. Gonzales: “They are not reporting.” O’Malley: “Right!” Dr. Gonzales: “Because they want to shove it under the mat.”

In a follow-up interview with Project Vertias's James O'Keefe, O'Malley said the patient was one of "dozens" she's seen with what she claims are adverse events from the Covid-19 vaccines. Deanna Paris, another HHS registered nurse, told O'Malley she, too, has seen "a lot" of patients "that got sick from the [Covid-19 vaccine]." When O'Malley asked who is submitting reports to VAERS, Paris replied, "nobody, because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing."

According to the CDC, anyone can submit a report to VAERS, but healthcare professionals are required to do so for adverse events after Covid-19 vaccines that are operating under Emergency Use Authorization, "and other adverse events if later revised by the CDC." The government website goes on to list the types of adverse events that need to be reported, including but not limited to "death; a life threatening adverse event; inpatient hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization; a persistent or significant incapacity or substantial disruption of the ability to conduct normal life functions; a congenital anomaly/birth defect; [and] an important medical event that based on appropriate medical judgement may jeopardize the individual and may require medical or surgical intervention to prevent one of the outcomes listed above."

In a conversation with O'Malley, Gonzales, and Dr. Dale McGee, an HHS ER physician, about the research and reporting of adverse events, O'Malley called it "fishy" that after 18 months more research hasn't come out.

McGee, who is supportive of the Covid-19 vaccines, countered, "It's not that it hasn't been done. It hasn't been published, that's why."

Gonzales disagreed: "It hasn't probably been done because the government doesn't want to show that the darn [COVID] vaccine is full of sh*t."

According to the CDC, more than 380 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S. thus far and they have been deemed "safe and effective." Rare but serious adverse events including anaphylaxis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome have been found, as well as myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults. Still, the CDC says the "reports are rare and the known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks."

O'Malley told O'Keefe she was motivated to come forward after a colleague at the hospital who got sick after taking the vaccine died.

"What prompted me to do this was when I was House Supervisor one night, and one of my coworkers had taken the [COVID] vaccine two weeks ago, and she didn't want to. She went throughout this entire pandemic working in the intensive care unit, which pretty much was a COVID unit," O'Malley told O'Keefe.

"She didn't want to take [the COVID vaccine] because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it," she continued, fighting back tears. "It's like nobody—nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being 'a part of the team in the hospital,' or take the [COVID] vaccine."

One clip also shows O'Malley discussing how one doctor OK'd prescribing Ivermectin to a Covid-19 patient and HHS pharmacist Gayle Lundberg told her it's "not allowed at this facility" if you want to keep your job.

Asked if she was afraid to have come forward as a whistleblower, O'Malley told O'Keefe she understood the risk of retaliation against her but said her "faith lies in God and not man."

"At the end of the day, it's about your health, and you can never get that back – and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I'm like, 'no.' No. This is the hill that I will die on," she added.



