Denver Police Officer Speaks Out About the Devastating Impact the City's Vaccine Mandate Has Had on Him

Veteran and Denver police officer Jose Manriquez was forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine, though he had already recovered from a “serious” case of the disease last year and as his lawyer described, “his body was raging with antibodies.” Those details—of individuals’ personal choices, religious beliefs, and medical history—are irrelevant to the higher ups at businesses and federal, state, and local governments calling the shots, however. For some, as one Project Veritas whistleblower has alleged, being forced to get the jab or be fired has resulted in death. For Manriquez, it means he now struggles to walk.

Speaking to Fox News’s Ainsley Earhardt, Manriquez broke down in tears Friday morning about the uncertainty of his situation.

“I can’t be outside with my kids,” he said as he began to cry. “It’s life-changing, and the doctor said it could get worse before it gets better and if I do get better, it’s gonna be years.”

The father of four tried to continue— “I always carry my kids to bed”—but he was too overcome with emotion to finish his sentence.

Manriquez began experiencing symptoms shortly after receiving the first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. What began as muscle aches morphed into pain in his legs to the point where the next week while driving he lost complete feeling and had to call for help to get home.

Attorney Randy Corporon, who is representing Manriquez and other Denver police officers, told Earhardt he’s “so frustrated with the doctors,” suggesting that many are stopping short of confirming the vaccines are the cause of adverse events. “They don’t have the courage to, I mean, the effect [for Manriquez] started hitting him right after he took the shot.”

When Earhardt sought confirmation on whether his doctor has indicated his condition is from the vaccine, Manriquez said his physician told him “it’s most likely due to the vaccine but it hasn’t been diagnosed all the way, but yes, it is the vaccine.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, serious adverse events are rare and the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks of such reactions. Still, the mandates have forced people to get the jab against their will, or face losing their jobs, homes, and more. Thousands have already been terminated across industries with many more to come as vaccine deadlines for businesses, state, local, and the federal government are approaching.

Some unvaccinated New York healthcare workers are also speaking out about the impact of the vaccine mandate. Last year's heroes like CAT scan tech John Matland, for example, can no longer step foot in the hospital, with his career hanging in the balance after the Monday deadline for the state's 600,000 healthcare workers. As National Review reports, "some have been fired, some have been suspended, and others are in a weird kind of limbo, still waiting to learn their professional fate."