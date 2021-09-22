What Australian Officials Announced that Prompted the Rebellion Currently Taking Place in Melbourne

Australia's insane attitude toward Covid-19 has left even liberal writers wondering if the country can even be called a liberal democracy anymore. Citizens can't leave the country, interstate travel is severely restricted, the government has the most Orwellian app set up to ensure Covid-19 compliance, and has set up detention camps and gone after booze. But now, the state government in Victoria has poked the beehive.

A full-on rebellion is taking place after vaccines were mandated on construction workers following reports that Covid-19 safety rules were not being followed in 75 percent of construction sites. That did not sit well with workers in the industry who started by staging a sit-in then turned to protests this week.

The scenes are wild. Violent clashes between protesters and police are taking place, media's being targeted, and according to one report, the situation got so ugly law enforcement had to retreat to barricade Parliament.





The new police tactic is to not try & diffuse or control things. They now rush & open fire at unsuspecting crowds to scatter them. pic.twitter.com/LqpWmlzTc2 — Voice For Victoria (@Voice4Victoria) September 22, 2021

#BREAKING: A working-class rebellion happening now in Melbourne, Australia.



Tradies promise to come out “every day” to fight the health tyranny.



They’re just getting started.



Vid: @suzandelibasic.



pic.twitter.com/6ws0IxX367 — Avi Yemini ???????? (@OzraeliAvi) September 21, 2021

Victoria Police fire on protesters at the Shrine of Remembrance.



The monument was set up to remember the service and sacrifice of those who secured Australia’s freedoms in war and peacetime. pic.twitter.com/3OIkvi2WuG — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 22, 2021

Police state much? This is unprecedented. Victoria Police has ordered Melbourne’s CBD to become a ‘no fly zone’ until Monday to avoid protests being filmed. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has granted the request by @VictoriaPolice. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 22, 2021

And still the media can't understand why they are loathed and get an occasional backlash. https://t.co/ZNcSwCVoKl — David Leyonhjelm (@DavidLeyonhjelm) September 22, 2021

Construction workers chant ‘hold your ground’ at Melbourne protest as police close in. pic.twitter.com/THAvOPsERl — Avi Yemini ???????? (@OzraeliAvi) September 22, 2021

After protests on Monday, officials shut down construction sites in Melbourne for two weeks. Protesters, meanwhile, have pledged to march "every day" until the Covid restrictions are lifted.