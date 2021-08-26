Australia Has Begun Building COVID Concentration Camps

Well, this is what happens when you don’t have a Second Amendment. This is what happens when you don’t have a bill of rights. The hysterics over COVID here are unbearable. It’s hyperbole on steroids. Anthony Fauci and his clown troop have peddled science fiction for months. While there’s debate over ending forever wars, the lab coats want a forever pandemic. In Australia, that latter nightmare is already alive and well. You’ve seen the reports of teenagers and old people being tasered and pepper-sprayed for not abiding by the nation’s COVID protocols. We’re tasering you for your health. We’re pepper-spraying you…for your health. It’s part of Australia’s COVID zero policy which ensured a forever pandemic, a never-ending lockdown. And now, we have COVID concentration camps coming. It’s come full circle.

BREAKING: A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/sv1qEHUL1Z — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

That’s why we’ve taken decisive action to build this new 1000-bed, dedicated facility under a joint agreement between the Palaszczuk Government and the landowner @Wagner_Corp. Wagner Corporation expects the first stage of the facility to be delivered for use by the end of 2021. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

Aussies are cheering their government building literal internment camps for COVID + individuals. https://t.co/MKQu3QUI5H — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) August 26, 2021

“A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities,” tweeted Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Toowoomba is outside of Brisbane. And yes, the locals were kept in the dark about the construction of this facility. Are locals upset that they weren’t given a heads up? Sure—but there seems to be more of a fear that an outbreak could occur at the camp rather than what these facilities could lead to in the future.

#BREAKING: From September 13, NSW residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be given new freedoms.



Residents of hotspots can leave home for an hour of recreation on top of their exercise hour, while people in other areas can meet five others outdoors.#9News pic.twitter.com/exbgztAbwQ — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 26, 2021

Keep an eye out, folks. You know Fauci, Biden, and the Democrats are just itching to enact an insane COVID agenda here. They want a nationwide vaccine mandate. They would be happy to sign off on a door-to-door forcible jab policy for sure. They can’t right now due to Biden’s fiasco in Afghanistan and the upcoming midterm elections.